Juventus will prepare for a fight to keep hold of Gleison Bremer as Premier League clubs begin to intensify their interest in the Brazilian centre-back, and with sources having uncovered the player’s stance on a possible move to England.

The 28-year-old has developed into one of Serie A’s most reliable defenders and his stock continues to rise. He is under contract until 2029 and is among Juve’s top earners, but sources suggest the lure of a move to England could turn his head – particularly with the chance to elevate both his career and financial standing.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all believed to have scouted him over the past year and with all three clubs monitoring defensive reinforcements, Bremer’s name remains high on the radar.

Juventus, for their part, remain adamant that he is a central figure in their bid to return to the top of Italian football. Bremer has played every minute of their season so far and his importance to the set-up cannot be overstated.

The five-times capped Brazil defender has emerged as a leader at the back, combining aerial dominance with calm distribution – and we’ve been told the club’s hierarchy see him as irreplaceable in the short term.

It has been a promising start to the campaign for the Turin giants. A 4-4 Champions League thriller against Borussia Dortmund in midweek highlighted their attacking intent, while three wins from three in Serie A have given them early momentum heading into Saturday’s clash with Hellas Verona. Bremer’s presence has been key to that foundation.

Juventus know interest in Bremer is mounting

Still, behind the scenes there is an acknowledgement that clubs will test their resolve sooner rather than later.

Juventus are particularly wary of 2026 becoming ‘a flashpoint year’ and will work hard to ensure Bremer’s situation is secure before then.

Indeed, TEAMtalk colleague, Rudy Galetti, wrote on September 10 about how Bremer continues to attract interest from the Premier League, and with sources revealing how Liverpool came close to signing him last summer.

Since joining Juventus in the summer of 2022, Bremer has made 93 appearances. In those games, the Bianconeri have kept 46 clean sheets – almost one out of every two matches.

That’s a 49.5 percent shutout rate, a figure that underlines his decisive impact. By contrast, in the 63 matches Juventus played without him, the team managed just 21 clean sheets, dropping the percentage to 33%.

And with that interest never really fading away, a transfer battle royal is very much shaping up with the Brazilian likely to be at the centre of plenty of speculation in the 2026 windows.

