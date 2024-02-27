Man Utd battle Liverpool for manager storming his way to title; Chelsea, Barcelona in mix too

There will be a fight for the services of Simone Inzaghi this summer, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona all reportedly monitoring the Inter Milan boss as a potential new manager.

After hanging up his boots at Lazio in 2010, Inzaghi soon began working as a youth coach for the Italian club. He worked his way up the ranks and became their first-team manager in July 2016.

During a five-year spell at Lazio, Inzaghi helped the club win one Italian cup and two Italian super cups, while also finishing fourth in Serie A in the 2019-20 season.

The former striker left Lazio in June 2021 by joining Italian rivals Inter. The move has proven to be a masterstroke, with Inzaghi shining at the San Siro.

Under Inzaghi’s guidance, Inter have won two Italian cups and three Italian super cups. But his greatest achievement with the Nerazzurri will likely happen this campaign, as they sit top of the table after 25 games. Inter have a nine-point lead on second-placed Juventus as well as a game in hand, putting them in a great position to win their first Scudetto since 2021.

The Serie A giants are also in a good position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, having beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Inter came close to winning the Champions League last season too, only to lose in the final against Manchester City.

But Inzaghi might not be at Inter come next season. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, several clubs are ready to battle for him after being hugely impressed by the way his Inter team is playing.

There is a good chance the 47-year-old will arrive in the Premier League, too. Man Utd and Liverpool are primed to tussle for his capture amid uncertainty over their respective managerial situations.

Simone Inzaghi a target for Man Utd, Liverpool and more

Liverpool will definitely be in the market for a new manager as Jurgen Klopp has decided to end his glorious spell at Anfield in order to take a sabbatical. The Merseyside giants are making progress in their swoop for Xabi Alonso, though Bayern Munich and Real Madrid cannot be ruled out.

If Liverpool miss out on Alonso, then they could switch their attention to Inzaghi. But Man Utd will not give them an easy ride.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Man Utd amid another underwhelming campaign. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to put Man Utd back on the right path and this might involve replacing the Dutchman with Inzaghi.

The report adds that Chelsea and Barcelona are also casting admiring glances towards the Italian. Barca, just like Liverpool, are in need of a new manager after learning that Xavi will walk away from the role this summer.

Chelsea do currently have Mauricio Pochettino in charge, though cracks are starting to show in his project. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that members of the Chelsea hierarchy were left shocked and embarrassed by the League Cup final defeat, given the fact Liverpool had to play several youngsters but still won.

Inzaghi is currently tied down until June 2025, though Inter are in the process of offering him a new deal. But the tactician might wait until the summer to make a final decision, as all four of his potential suitors will be able to offer him better money and bigger opportunities than Inter.

