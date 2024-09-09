Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd battle Tottenham to sign €35m Serie A star branded ‘next Gareth Bale’; fresh double interest in Mo Salah emerges

Manchester United are to launch a bid to rival Tottenham for a Danish teenager, Newcastle are planning a giant offer to sign a classy Inter Milan star, an Arsenal man is wanted back by his former club, while two Euro giants will compete to prise Mo Salah away from Liverpool.

LECCE STAR DORGU WANTED BY MAN UTD AND TOTTENHAM

Manchester United and Tottenham are ready to go head to head in the January window for the signing of teenage Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu with the Serie A side willing to sell if their asking price is met.

The 19-year-old has been in the news this week after scoring just 42 seconds into his debut for the senior Denmark side when called off the bench for their Nations League clash against Switzerland last week. All the rage in the Danish media, the player has already caught the eye for his performances in Serie A, where he has starred for Lecce since his arrival from Nordsaelland’s youth academy in summer 2022.

Capable of playing as an orthodox left-back or as a left wing-back, the player has earned comparisons to former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale for his pace and ability to soar up and down the flanks.

Having been watched by Liverpool last season and amid claims he is viewed by Anfield scouts as a potential long-term heir to Andy Robertson, an approach for his services was made by Tottenham over the summer with Ange Postecoglou’s side also keen on the teenager.

That approach was since confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that Spurs did not follow up on their initial enquiry after being quoted a fee of £29.5m (€35m / $39m) by the Serie A side.

It’s understood, though, that Postecoglou is keen to bring in another left-sided full-back, especially with Ben Davies’ deal due to expire next summer and with the long-serving Wales international eligible to leave on a free in 2025.

However, multiple reports in Italy, including Sportmediaset, now claim Spurs are ready to launch a fresh move for his services in January with Davies inching ever closer towards the exit door.

Lecce, for their part, are unlikely to stand in his way if their asking price is met and would want a minimum €30m, rising to €35m with add-ons, for the 19-year-old.

Postecoglou, though, is not likely to have a free run at his signing with Manchester United also reportedly preparing an approach of their own for his services.

United continue to be troubled by issues at left-back with Diogo Dalot having to deputise for the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia so far this season.

And with the signing of a new left-back very much at the forefront of Erik ten Hag’s mind, it’s claimed Dorgu has been identified as the perfect signing for the Red Devils in the January window.

As a result, it’s claimed both clubs are ready to ‘act now’ to try and secure his signature and with Lecce’s asking price unlikely to deter either from a winter window move.

TOTTENHAM STAR APPROACHED OVER SHOCK GALATASARAY MOVE

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has received contact from Galatasaray over a surprise switch to Istanbul and with the Turkish transfer window set to close on Friday and with his deal in north London due to expire next summer. (various)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has already received preliminary interest from former club Atletico Madrid over a free-transfer return next summer, while Juventus and Barcelona are also among those keen on a player who is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement in just four months time. (various)

Leicester are leading Everton and Bournemouth in the race to sign free agent attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who has been without a club since leaving Lille at the end of last season. The 27-year-old registered 12 goals and addedfour assists from 42 games in all competitions last season. (Jeunes Footeux)

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is pushing to leave St James’ Park amid big-money offers for his services from both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. (TalkSPORT)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel feels Erik ten Hag needs to change his system if he is to get the very best out of Rasmus Hojlund. (Tipsbladet)

Real Madrid have resoundly ruled out the prospect of Aurelien Tchouameni leaving for Arsenal or Liverpool in 2025 with the France star to take on an increasingly important role following the retirement of Toni Kroos. (Fabrizio Romano)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘refused’ Liverpool’s first offer of a new contract, with the defender well aware of Real Madrid’s interests in acquiring his services as a free agent in summer 2025. (Sport)

NEWCASTLE PREP HUGE OFFER TO SIGN CLASSY INTER STAR IN JANUARY

Newcastle are ready to table a lucrative contract offer to Denzel Dumfries to convince him to leave Inter Milan in January and with his deal at the San Siro due to expire in 2025. (InterLive)

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has confirmed he has spoken with Sweden teammate Alexander Isak about a potential switch to St James’ Park, having been linked with a big-money move to Tyneside. (Fotboll Skanalen)

Former Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has played down claims he came close to joining Real Madrid this summer from Al Nassr, but has admitted he is “open” to returning to mainland Europe after admitting his situation is “far from normal”. (Marca)

Tottenham and Chelsea target Jonathan David is in talks over an extension to his Lille contract with the Canada forward falling out of contract in June 2025. (The Athletic)

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of exploting the clause to bring back striker Oscar Mingueza for just €10m (£8.5m / $13m) after his electric start to the season at Celta Vigo, where he has two goals and two assists from four appearances. (Marca)

Barcelona want to offer Frenkie de Jong a new deal but on reduced terms as they look to tie down the Netherlands midfielder to a new long-term deal following recent links to both Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (various)

Manchester United have been told De Jong remains committed to Barcelona amid claims the Red Devils are ready to launch a fresh move for the midfielder’s services in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

LIVERPOOL SUPERSTAR MO SALAH SUBJECT OF FRESH DOUBLE INTEREST

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah will be the subject of colossal offers from both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, with both sides looking to compete for the signature in 2025 with the Egyptian star yet to extend his contract at Anfield. (Nacional)

Barcelona are ready to make Germany pair Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich major 2025 transfer targets as Hansi Flick looks to make his mark on the LaLiga giants. (Mundo Deportivo)

Mike Maignan faces a big decision on his AC Milan future with the Serie A side potentially forced to sell the France goalkeeper if he does not commit to a new deal in the coming 10 months. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Unwanted Juventus winger Filip Kostic has reached an agreement in principle to sign for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. (Tuttosport)

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has completed the first part of his medical as he closes in on a free-transfer switch to Brazil with Corinthians. (Fabrizio Romano)

Galatasaray are ready to make a second raid on Italy to follow up on the huge Victor Osimhen loan after agreeing a deal with Roma to sign Poland full-back Nicola Zalewski from Roma on a permanent transfer. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal have no interest in signing free agent Adrien Rabiot this month, nor in allowing experienced midfielder Jorginho to depart amid interest in his services from Galatasaray. (various)