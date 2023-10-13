Man Utd battling Man City for Sunderland phenom tipped to emulate 55-cap England starter

Manchester United and Manchester City are converging on a Sunderland starlet who’s being tipped to replicate one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s England teamsheet, per a report.

Southgate has a core of players who are certain starters regardless of their form. Indeed, seeing a line-up for a competitive fixture in a major tournament without Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice or Harry Kane included would be almost unthinkable.

Pickford has earned Southgate’s trust and has rarely put a foot – or glove – wrong for the Three Lions.

The 29-year-old continues to keep Everton’s head above water at club level and has proven to be an inspired signing since his arrival from Sunderland in 2017.

Now, according to the i newspaper, Man Utd and Man City are spying a potential repeat of Pickford’s move to Goodison Park.

The i state both Manchester clubs are ‘monitoring’ highly-regarded Sunderland prospect, Matthew Young.

The 16-year-old has shone for Sunderland in the Premier League 2 this season – a competition that features players all the way up to the age of 21.

The report claims Young is banging on the door of a call-up to England’s youth set-up and is already drawing comparisons to former Black Cats stopper Pickford.

Young is described as ‘a confident, agile goalkeeper who is good with his feet’. As such, the similarities with Pickford extend beyond just playing for Sunderland.

Young’s stock in the scouting world is understood to be on a rapid rise and Man City’s talent spotters in particular are ‘regularly’ watching him in action.

Man Utd too will be in the mix if it becomes apparent Young is on the move any time soon.

Young was previously courted by Wolves who saw their interest snubbed by the goalkeeper over the summer.

The teen sensation instead opted to sign a two-year scholarship with Sunderland, though concrete interest from either Man Utd or Man City will be harder to ignore.

