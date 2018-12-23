Man Utd, Bayern Munich boosted as Simeone hints at €85m defender exit

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hinted that star defender Lucas Hernandez will leave the club in an €85m January deal.

A report from Marca on Wednesday suggested that Bayern are set to trigger the €85m clause in Hernandez’s contract on January 1.

Spanish outlet OK Diario however claimed on Thursday that United are ready to splash the cash and put the wheels in motion to sign a star defender in the upcoming transfer window.

Hernandez was absent during Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Espanyol on Saturday, and Simeone hinted after the game that he will be moving on next month.

“Every decision is personal and I respect them,” Simeone said.

“Lucas is a young lad with a good present and an even better future. I hope he stays with us. The team love him and need him.

“We love Lucas and watched him grow, but we’ll let him decide what he thinks is best for him.

“I’ll support him with whichever decision he takes and I’ll respect it because I love him so much.”