Man Utd beat Juventus, PSG to land first Solskjaer signing

Manchester United are set to complete their first signing of the January transfer window after teenage star Noam Emeran agreed to join the club.

The 16-year-old Amiens forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past month, having impressed a number of top clubs with his performances in French youth football.

Juventus and PSG have both previously been linked with a move for Emeran, however the young striker has confirmed that he will complete a move to Old Trafford in due course, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Speaking to French local newspaper Le Courrier Picard, the youngster said: “After talking to my family, I think it was the best choice over what I was offered to help reach the top level.

“Now it’s up to me to do the job to achieve my goals and dreams.”

Emeran, who has been compared to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, looks set to become the second young Frenchman to join United after Aliou Traore arrived last year.

Despite Emeran’s seemingly imminent United switch, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to rule out any January first-team signings at his Friday news conference. Read the full story here…