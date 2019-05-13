Man Utd beat Liverpool to signing of hot Norwegian prospect

Manchester United have secured the signing of promising Tromso teenager Isak Hansen-Aaroen, according to reports in his native Norway.

The midfielder has been earning rave reviews in his homeland, despite only being 14 years of age, and the scramble to snap him up has seen a number of Premier League suitors clambering for his signature

Liverpool and Everton have both been heavily linked with the midfielder – but Norwegian source iTromso claims he has agreed to join United, with a transfer arranged to bring him to their academy in August 2020.

It’s reported that United have agreed to pay Tromso £90,000 for the youngster, who will be thrust straight into their academy and development squad upon his arrival.

While it may be some years before United see Hansen-Aaroen pushing for a first-team place, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown willingness to promote the club’s talented youngsters, with James Garner, Tahith Chong and on Sunday, Mason Greenwood, all enjoying first-team involvement under the Norwegian.

Hansen-Aaroen has already spent time training with United and last year it was claimed that United’s Head of Academy Recruitment David Harrison held talks with Tromso over a future deal.

Tromso sporting director Svein-Morten Johansen said: “We have had very positive discussions with Manchester United.

“Of course there is a long way to go, but we are working well with Isak’s family about an agreement.

“We are positive that this will be good for all parties.

“In the first instance we are looking at some kind of cooperation agreement, where the goal is to develop the player so that he may end up going over and playing for them.

“Isak has always been a good player, and he is a sensible lad.

“He is good for his age, and although there is a long way to go he has every reason to succeed.”

Now, however, it seems a deal for the 14-year-old has been done and he’ll be on the move to United shortly after he turns 16 next year.

