Man Utd have picked up where Arsenal left off by signing a highly-rated former Gunners starlet who has already spoken on the move via social media.

Per widespread reports, Old Trafford will be the new home of one of England’s hottest prospects. 15-year-old Harrison Parker has signed for the Red Devils after the centre-back’s nine-year affiliation with Arsenal came to an end over the summer.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd fought off ‘serious competition’ from other ‘top sides in England’ in making the move.

The England youth international had impressed Man Utd coaches while on trial during a summer trip to Northern Ireland.

Utd wasted little time in securing his signature, with Parker taking to social media to confirm the news. In the post, Parker posed with a Man Utd shirt emblazoned with the No. 5 – currently worn by club captain Harry Maguire.

Via Instagram, Parker wrote: “Excited to have officially signed for @manchesterunited. The new chapter starts and the hard work continues.”

Parker also hailed former club Arsenal for the part they played in developing him into a highly-rated prospect.

“After nine brilliant years at Arsenal I have finally decided to end my journey with them as it’s time for a new chapter,” added Parker (via the Sun).

“I am grateful for all the time and experiences they have given me to help me become the player I am today. Those memories will last forever.

“Also, [I would] like to say a thank you to all the staff and coaches that have helped me on my journey so far. Forever grateful.”

Varane rubbishes Man Utd panic talk

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has put an end to talk of any concerns at Man Utd and insists the club are on a “positive, upward curve”, despite some poor recent results.

“What I’ve been able to see is, with my team-mates, there’s a lot of quality in our squad, in our team,” the France international said. “We’ve got huge potential, I’m convinced of it.

“We’re working really hard, we’re working well in training. I think we’re improving all the time. Since the start of the season I think we’re on a positive, upward curve. I think that there’s talent, there’s experience there as well. We’ve got everything you need to have that belief that you can do well.

“I think that’s a really key issue – we’ve got to believe in ourselves, be convinced that we can do it, we have got to be ambitious, believe in our own potential and then I think you can achieve things when you do that.

“There’s everything there in the right place. Just concentrate on the little details but keep believing and have that positive mentality.

“I believe that each time we go into a game, we go on that track and keep on that road of positivity, think on how we can improve in little details and then I think we’ll be there. As I say, we’re on the right road.”

Varane went on to talk about the heightened pressure playing for Man Utd brings.

