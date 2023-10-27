Man Utd beaten, as Liverpool take centre stage for €49m signing who’ll replace Reds great

Liverpool are pursuing a Portugal international who would eventually replace Virgil van Dijk, and rival interest from Manchester United is expected to fall flat, according to reports.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are targeting a high profile addition at centre-half in 2024. “As I’ve previously reported, we know Man Utd want a top centre-back for 2024, so we’re going to see a lot of names linked,” said transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Monday morning.

A six-man shortlist of classy options has reportedly been drafted by Man Utd. Among the names is Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defender, Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Sporting until 2027 having signed a new contract in August. However, the contract is understood to contain a release clause worth roughly €49m.

Ordinarily, a price tag of that size would not be a deterrent to Man Utd. However, according to Football Insider, United have been forced into abandoning their January plans for Inacio due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The Red Devils have virtually no room for manoeuvre without selling players first. Jadon Sancho is among those who could depart in January, though a loan – not a sale – is expected. The Athletic remarkably relayed news of a move to a ‘Big Six’ rival being possible.

As such, the door is ajar for Liverpool to stride through and according to a fresh update from BILD, that’s exactly what the Reds intend to do.

Inacio to replace Van Dijk?

BILD state Liverpool are ‘pursuing’ Inacio and Man Utd’s alleged ‘withdrawal’ from the race is acknowledged in the piece.

Inacio is understood to be Jurgen Klopp’s number one choice with regards to centre-back signings. In BILD’s words, the Portuguese is Klopp’s ‘absolute preferred candidate’.

Inacio’s €49m (approx. £42.7m) release clause makes a deal relatively straightforward for the Reds. Whether they’d be willing to trigger it in January or wait until the summer isn’t made clear in the report.

In any case, as a left-footer it’s claimed Inacio would be signed with a view to being Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor at Anfield.

The Dutchman plays primarily at left centre-back despite being right-footed. While there’s no suggestion Van Dijk will be sold any time soon, Liverpool seemingly hope to get their succession plan in place.

Van Dijk is 32 years of age and looking to the future would appear to be a wise strategy. Elsewhere, Joel Matip – also 32 – is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool have shown willingness to sign replacements for players while the incumbent star is still on the books.

Luis Diaz was brought to Anfield while Sadio Mane was still in situ. Darwin Nunez arrived one year before Roberto Firmino left as a free agent.

Inacio as the long-term successor to Van Dijk could be the next to follow that trend.

