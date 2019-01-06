Man Utd begin talks with agent of Roma star after triggering clause

Manchester United have opened talks with agent Mino Raiola over a possible deal for Roma defender Kostas Manolas, one journalist claims.

Tuttomercatoweb, via the Daily Express, recently stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has settled on the Greece centre-half as the answer to their defensive shortcomings.

The Red Devils have improved significantly under the Norwegian, but he has hinted that he is looking to strengthen his back line in January.

Now, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has suggested United are happy to pay the £32m exit clause for Manolas, and that they have opened talks over personal terms.

“#ManchesterUnited is really interested in Kostas #Manolas for the next season and talked with his agent #Raiola,” Schira said.

“#ManUtd is ready to pay the clause (€36M) and offered €6M at year for him.”

The 27-year-old has earned himself a reputation as one of Serie A’s most realible defenders and is seen as a cheaper, more obtainable option than Toby Alderweireld, Kalidou Koulibaly and Eder Militao, who have also been linked with United.

Roma are keen to retain Manolas’ services, but will be powerless to act if United meet his exit clause and the defender wishes to make the move.