Man Utd to bid €50m with new midfield signing ON, as Newcastle swoop for Ederson

Manchester United are moving quickly to sign a €50m-rated French midfielder, with Newcastle reportedly picking up the pieces with Ederson.

According to three trusted reporters – Fabrizio Romano, Matteo Morreto and Gianluca Di Marzio – Man Utd have pulled the plug on signing Ederson from Atalanta.

The Serie A side have received ‘formal’ notification the deal won’t proceed, with Man Utd seemingly put off by the results of Ederson’s second medical in England.

As it stands, Man Utd are briefing that the deal is not completely off, though are admitting to delays in the completion process.

A knee problem is believed to be at the heart of the matter, though transfer guru Romano was keen to stress that Atalanta are insisting their 27-year-old is 100 percent healthy, hence why he was available to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

And according to Italian outlet SportMediaSet, Newcastle are prepared to pick up where Man Utd left off.

They stated the Magpies are ‘ready to make an offer’ to bring him to St. James’ Park.

There’s no doubt as to how big of a bid is required, with Man Utd’s agreement with Atalanta worth €45m (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons). The total value of that package equates to £38m.

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Man Utd moving for Manu Kone

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are looking elsewhere for additions two and three in central midfield. Andrey Santos has been banked by way of a £50m switch from Chelsea, though the plan is to add two more in the engine room.

Ben Jacobs recently claimed Man Utd had made initial ‘enquiries’ into the signing of Roma and France ace, Manu Kone.

The 25-year-old has started four out of six matches for his country at the World Cup, and is doing an excellent job of laying the foundtions for the superstar attackers in front of him to shine.

SportMediaSet claimed Man Utd are now ‘focusing heavily’ on Kone, and a €50m /£42.5m offer is ready to make its way to Roma.

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Corriere dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness) have reported similar, with claims Man Utd are about to launch a ‘strong bid.’

They also stated €50m / £42.5m WON’T be enough to get Roma’s green light, with the Serie A side set to hold out for more.

Instead, the magic number, as far as that report is concerned, is €55m / £47m.

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