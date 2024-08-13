Manchester United have entered the frame for Barcelona winger Raphinha and a sale will be greenlit, while Liverpool are working on two LaLiga moves and Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer is ramping up – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RAPHINHA TO REPLACE ONE OF TWO MAN UTD WINGERS

Barcelona have named the price they’ll sell Raphinha to Manchester United for after the Red Devils burst into picture, and one or possibly two high profile United stars will make way to free up room and funds for the move, according to a report.

Raphinha secured a dream transfer to Barcelona when leaving Leeds United in a deal worth £55m two summers ago.

The 27-cap Brazil international has been solid if not spectacular in Catalonia, though has recently been overshadowed by Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish sensation quickly emerged as Barcelona’s go-to option on the right flank after breaking into the first eleven last season.

Raphinha did get his fair share of minutes on the left side, though Barcelona have since signed Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig and are also seeking a new left winger anyway.

To fund the move, balance the books and ensure they can register Olmo, Barcelona require a major sale.

That’s where Raphinha comes in, with Spanish outlet Sport revealing Man Utd could remedy Barcelona’s headache in one fell swoop.

Man Utd want Raphinha; Barcelona will accept €60m bid

Sport state Man Utd have burst into the frame for Raphinha and Barcelona are more than willing to do business.

A bid of €60m/£51.3m will be accepted if lodged. The report declared: ‘Barca is clear that if United presents an official offer of more than 60 million euros, the sale is obligatory.’

The obvious question to ask if can Man Utd afford the move given they’ve already signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. The double raid on Bayern Munich for Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt is imminent, while a new central midfielder is wanted too.

Sport have the answer to that question when stating Man Utd aim to sell one or even both of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

If sales for one or both of those wide men can be sealed, the path would clear for Raphinha to provide a high calibre option on Man Utd’s right flank.

Raphinha may have qualms about signing for the Red Devils given his previous loyalties to their bitter rivals Leeds Utd.

However, Raphinha is understood to still be close with Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes after the pair established a close friendship during their time in Portugal with Sporting CP.

Another pertinent question to ask is who would Barcelona channel the Raphinha funds towards in their quest to sign a new winger for the left side given Yamal has now locked up the right flank.

Separate reports in Spain have addressed that point and talks have reportedly opened with Liverpool regarding the signing of Luis Diaz…

TWO LIVERPOOL TRANSFERS ON

Barcelona have opened talks with Liverpool over the signing of Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, who is Barca’s alternative to Nico Williams. Liverpool’s asking price for the 27-year-old is roughly €75m/£64m, though a deal could be done for €60m/£51m). (Pipe Sierra and the Athletic)

Liverpool are seriously considering signing Valencia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, in a deal worth roughly €30m. Mamardashvili is receptive to Liverpool’s plan of loaning the stopper out until the Reds eventually move on from 31-year-old Alisson Becker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is courting interest from Bournemouth who require a replacement for Dominic Solanke who joined Tottenham. Arsenal will sell if a bid (or loan with obligation to buy) worth £25.7m is tabled. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ajax have seen a loan approach for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rejected. The Gunners would prefer a permanent sale and talks between the clubs are continuing. (The Athletic)

Juventus are now open to selling winger Federico Chiesa in a deal that would include a player moving the other way. The new stance comes on the back of failing to find a buyer for the 26-year-old in a straight sale. (Rudy Galetti)

Southampton will sell Armel Bella-Kotchap to Hoffenheim in a deal worth €15m (add-ons included). A medical will take place on Tuesday afternoon and a four-year contract has been agreed. (Sky Germany)

ARSENAL SIGNING GATHERS PACE

Real Sociedad are expected to sign Carlos Soler from PSG as their replacement for Mikel Merino who is on course to join Arsenal. A four-year contract between Merino and the Gunners has been agreed and after Martin Zubimendi rejected Liverpool and chose to stay, Real Sociedad are now more receptive to cashing in on Merino. (Le Parisien and Noticias De Gipuzkoa)

Real Madrid signing Euro 2024 winner Aymeric Laporte from Al-Nassr is a possibility if two things happen: 1) Al-Nassr agree to a free transfer and 2) Laporte accepts a monster pay cut from his current €24m-per-year salary. (AS)

Real Madrid are braced for a world record offer that could reach €400m from the Saudi Pro League to sign Vinicius Jr. The expectation is that even if such a bid is lodged, both Real Madrid and Vinicius will reject the move. (Diario AS)

Napoli are edging closer to the signing of 27-year-old winger David Neres from Benfica for around €30m. (A Bola)

Barcelona are readying a ‘nominal offer’ to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon. Spurs are open to selling and Barca boss Hansi Flick has given the thumbs up to the move. (Sport)

Inter Milan have announced star striker Lautaro Martinez has signed a new contract running until 2029. (Inter Milan)

Leicester are closing in on a deal to sign attacker Adam Hlozek from Bayer Leverkusen. A loan deal that contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €20m is being finalised. Leicester avoiding relegation in the 2024/25 season will trigger the obligation. (Various)

CHELSEA RECEIVE LUKAKU BID

Chelsea have received an offer worth €25m plus €5m in add-ons from Napoli for Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku wants the move, though Chelsea hope to collect €43.3m/£37m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Lukaku is fully prepared to take a sizeable pay cut to reunite with Antonio Conte in Naples. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

RB Salzburg have tabled a third bid for Liverpool midfielder, Bobby Clark. The new offer is worth close to £10m and is under consideration. (The Times)

Chelsea have lodged a €65m (€35m plus €30m in add-ons) bid for Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix. The Portuguese is open to joining the Blues. (O Jogo)

Everton are pushing to sign Barcelona forward Vitor Roque despite seeing an opening bid worth €28m rejected. Barcelona’s asking price is a fee in the €30m-€35m range and talks with the Toffees are ongoing. (Sky Germany)

Feyenoord have announced the signing of Wolves defender Hugo Bueno on a season-long loan. The deal is a straight loan and does not contain an option/obligation to buy. (Feyenoord)