Man Utd make big announcement as Solskjaer finally lands dream signing

Manchester United have released a statement confirming they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign centre-back Raphael Varane.

Having completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a £73million deal last week, the 28-year-old is set to be the next arrival. United have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Real Madrid for long-standing defensive target Varane to head to the Premier League.

The Old Trafford giants said in a statement: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

It is not expected that Varane would be able to undergo a medical until next week due to current UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

The transfer is reportedly worth £34million rising to £42million with add-ons – a good deal for a player who was out of contract with the LaLiga side next summer.

Varane won four Champions League titles during a medal-laden stay at the Bernabeu. He was also a key part of the France side that lifted the World Cup in 2018.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

United had been interested in the defender before he joined Madrid from Lens in 2011. He made 360 appearances across all competitions in Spain.

Varane joins Harry Maguire – the world’s most expensive defender – Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre-back options.

However, both Jones and Bailly are now being tipped to move on.

Raphael Varane or Ben White – who’s better? The definitive guide to the raging transfer debate

Man Utd suffer defensive blow

Meanwhile, United defender Alex Telles is set to miss the start of the season. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the Brazilian’s ankle injury to rule him out for the whole of August.

Telles picked up the injury during pre-season training last week and Solskjaer had initially said the left-back would be “out for a few weeks”. However, a further update from the Norwegian revealed Telles is likely to miss the first three games of United’s season.

The Red Devils face Leeds at home on August 14, Southampton away eight days later and then Wolves away on August 29.

Solskjaer said in quotes on United’s official website: “Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for.

“His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped. He’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

READ MORE: Man Utd put eight up for sale as Glazers look to fund another huge deal