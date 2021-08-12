Man Utd told in ‘big statement’ that Solskjaer has got major signing wrong

Shaun Wright-Phillips says that he would rather have Arsenal’s Ben White than Manchester United’s Raphael Varane if he had to sign a centre-back.

Both clubs will be hoping they made the right decision in bolstering their defence in this summer’s transfer window. Either way, though, both calls have not come cheap. While United paid Real Madrid a reported £41million plus add-ons for Varane, White cost Arsenal £50million from Brighton.

Furthermore, both players are at different stages of their careers with varying experiences to boot.

White, 23, arrives at Arsenal with a season of Premier League experience under his belt. He also won the Championship on loan at Leeds United in 2019/20.

Varane, 28, meanwhile, racked up 360 outings for Madrid, leading the club to three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. He is also a senior France international, while White only has two England caps.

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Premier League star Wright-Phillips offered his assessment on both signings.

He said: “One thing I thought Arsenal have missed is a defender like [White]. He has got an old-school mentality, but he can play football as well.

“Yes, I personally do [think he will do better than Varane]. I know it’s a big statement, but he’s used to the Premier League and he’s used to defending a lot for Brighton, week-in and week-out.

“Varane is coming into a whole new league and he’s going to be put under immense pressure. At this very moment, I would definitely sign Ben White.”

Wright-Phillips is not the first to voice concerns about Varane’s adaptation to the English top flight.

Indeed, Rio Ferdinand questioned whether the Frenchman would be able to handle the physical, relentless nature of Premier League football.

Arsenal jump on Man Utd transfer decision

Elsewhere, United have reportedly stepped aside in the transfer hunt for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The Frenchman could leave this summer, with only one year left on his contract. this summer for a bargain sum.

Furthermore, his exit would pave the way for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer arriving.

United have reportedly looked at a midfield signing amid uncertainty over Paul Pogba’s future.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their ranks but want a creative talent.

