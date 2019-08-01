Manchester United appear to have taken a step closer to the signing of Bruno Fernandes after Sporting Lisbon reportedly lined up his replacement.

Fernandes has been linked with a £63m switch to Old Trafford over the past six weeks, with the 24-year-old being viewed as a replacement for Real Madrid and Juventus target Paul Pogba.

The Portugal international was visibly emotional on Sunday after Sporting Lisbon’s friendly defeat to Valencia, with his teary performance sparking further rumours that he was on his way to the Red Devils.

Sporting have since denied that any agreement is in place for the transfer, although reports in Portugal claim that the club are preparing for the player’s impending exit.

Indeed, Record states that Sporting have already picked out the player to place the Portugal international in Velez Sarsfield midfielder Lucas Robertone.

Although the Lions are yet to firm up their interest in Robertone with an actual bid, it is reported that the 22-year-old is waiting for Fernandes to leave before sealing a move to Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Record goes on to add that he will not have to wait long, with Fernandes, who scored a whopping 32 goals in all competitions last season, heading to Old Trafford next week.

The deal will have to get done by Thursday August 8, as that’s when the Premier League closes, although that should not be issue given United’s concerted effort to bring in the talented playmaker.

