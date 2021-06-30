Man Utd make bizarre decision on Martial as Nuno looks to shock deal

Tottenham are growing increasingly hopeful of a deal to bring Anthony Martial to the club this summer amid claims Manchester United had come to a shock decision on his future.

The France forward looks increasing like being the odd man out at Old Trafford this summer. United are soon expected to seal the signing of Jadon Sancho, with that deal confirmed by Marcus Rashford overnight.

United are expected to sign Sancho for £77.4m, plus an extra £5m in add-ons. Sancho is widely expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Sancho will be expected to hit the ground running at United and go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first XI.

However, there are likely to be fall guys from his signing and it’s reported United will look to lighten their load. As such, a report at the weekend stated Martial and Donny van de Beek could be the most high-profile victims of the revamp.

France international Martial dropped off again in the season just finished after enjoying a strong 2019/20 campaign. Indeed, the player toiled somewhat, only registering seven goals and seeing Edinson Cavani usurp him in the pecking order.

As such, the Daily Mirror reports that “Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho”.

However, now claims have emerged that, rather than sell the forward, United have another plan in mind for Martial.

Eurosport’s Dean Jones has told the Football Terrace podcast that United are open to loan offers instead for the forward.

“They’re open to loan offers for Anthony Martial now,” Jones said. “So that’s interesting.”

Offering Martial out on loan would certainly come as a surprise, given his age and experience. However, Solskjaer is understood to still rate the player and may just grant him the move to further his game-time over the 2021/22 season.

As a result of the loan claims, that has increased claims that Spurs are plotting an approach for the forward.

Tottenham are long touted as being “interested” in Martial and reports state that incoming new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is willing to sanction the prospective deal. Espirto Santo’s appointment is due to be confirmed shortly.

Martial’s ability of playing anywhere across the frontline is believed to also be of appeal to technical performance director Steve Hitchen and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Sancho signing ‘confirmed’ by Rashford

United, meanwhile, will sign Sancho this summer after Marcus Rashford appeared to confirm the deal was done in a now deleted social media post.

Sancho’s long-running transfer to United will finally go through this summer. The fee expected to be worth at least £77.4million, with additional bonuses. The 21-year-old will not have a medical until after England’s involvement at Euro 2020 finishes.

Indeed, all that’s left really is for Sancho to pass his medical and two clubs to confirm the transfer. United fans will likely believe it for real when they see Sancho in a United shirt.

However, any nerves they may have had over confirmation of the deal appear to have been shredded by Rashford.

Asked by @unitedcloud in response to a thread on Twitter to ‘announce Sancho’, Rashford replied with a simply ‘Yes x’.

