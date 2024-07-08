Manchester United have turned their attention to an Arsenal linked Spain midfielder as part of a brilliant triple swoop, Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign a Turkey striker, while Chelsea are to launch a fresh bid for an Atletico Madrid attacker.

MAN UTD FIRMLY ENTER RACE TO SIGN ARSENAL TARGET MERINO

Manchester United are strongly considering a move to beat Arsenal and Barcelona to the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer after his stirring performances at Euro 2024, reports in Spain claim.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the wheel and ready to work his magic on the club in what many feel will be a transformative summer for the club.

With Dan Ashworth now in place as the first ever sporting director at Manchester United, the two men are wasting little time in strengthening the squad and with sources telling TEAMtalk they want to add four or five quality additions over the summer window.

To that end, deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs De Ligt are rapidly accelerating with a move for the Bologna striker soon expected to be confirmed in what will be the club’s first new arrival of the summer window.

His signing will set United back a combined €55m once his agent’s commission has been factored in, while it will take a fee in the region of €60m to prise De Ligt from Bayern Munich.

With those two seemingly in the bag, United are now turning their attention towards signing a new midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo.

And with Casemiro set to be sacrificed by the no-nonsense Ratcliffe after a poor 2023/24 campaign, funds will be made available.

The likes of Joao Neves, Adrien Rabiot, Amadou Onana and Manuel Ugarte have all been strongly linked with United this summer.

However, fresh reports from Spain claim the Red Devils are now hot on the trail of Sociedad powerhouse, Merino.

The former Newcastle man has enjoyed a brilliant Euro 2024 so far, scoring the decisive goal to knock out hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

Mikel Merino father provides major transfer update

He moved to San Sebastian in July 2018, scoring 27 goals and registering 30 assists from 242 appearances so far. Now regarded as one of LaLiga’s top midfielders, his current deal is due to expire next summer, making him a player of serious interest for several top sides this summer.

Indeed, Barcelona and Arsenal have both been strongly linked, with the 28-year-old reportedly able to move if Sociedad receive a fee in the region of €25m (£21.1m) to €30m (£25.4m).

However, it’s claimed United have now firmly thrown their hat into the ring, believing Merino, who stands 6ft 2in tall, would be a perfect addition to their engine room, providing the engine, the muscle and technical ability to thrive in the Premier League.

Merino’s father, Angel, is adamant though his son will have no thoughts on moving while La Roja are still pursuing European Championships glory.

“Mikel has already said actively and passively that until Spain finishes its participation at Euro 2024, he is not going to talk about anything else,” he told El Chiringuito.

“He is only going to talk about the European Championship, and then he will talk to his agent and his club and whoever he has to talk to solve what he has to solve.”

News of United’s interest will throw a spanner in Arsenal’s own summer transfer plans amid claims Mikel Arteta has already personally spoken to the star to try and convince him to move to north London this summer.

Arsenal themselves are expected to become active in the summer window in the comings days and are understood to be near to finalising a deal to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners will pay a fee of around €50m for the Bologna defender, who Fabrizio Romano has revealed was always their prime target this summer with the north London side having no interest in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, despite being offered the chance to sign him.

JUVENTUS BEGIN TALKS FOR WEST HAM, MAN UTD TARGET

West Ham have been cast aside by Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in favour of Juventus with the Bianconeri now in talks over a €35m (£29.6m) deal for the long-term Manchester United target. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are willing to let Jakub Kiwior join Inter Milan on loan this summer with talks underway over an initial loan deal for the Poland defender. (Calciomercato)

Juventus plan to raise funds to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer with the Bianconeri willing to cash in on Italy winger Federico Chiesa. (Calciomercato)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has conceded defeat in AC Milan’s quest to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee – with the Netherlands forward now expected to sign on the dotted line for Manchester United in a €40m (£33.8m) deal. (various)

Barcelona have been left in a ‘hole’ over the future of Ronald Araujo as they can no longer afford to offer him a salary increase and know his value will drop significantly if they don’t sell him this summer. Manchester United are among the clubs tracking the Uruguayan. (Sport)

Little-seen Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is poised to complete a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor, with the Reds hoping to fetch a fee of €9.5m (£8m) for the 27-year-old, who now has less than 12 months remaining on his Anfield deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA TO LAUNCH FRESH BID TO SIGN ATLETICO STAR OMORODION

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh bid to tempt Atletico Madrid into the sale of striker Samu Omorodion, having seen an opening offer of €50m (£42.2m) fail. (AS)

Man Utd target Gleison Bremer has made clear his wish to stay at Juventus this summer, declaring himself ‘already at a top club’ and ‘excited by what the 2024/25 season will bring’ under new boss Thiago Motta. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has emphatically confirmed his side’s intentions of signing Nico Williams this summer by declaring they ‘have the money now’ to sign the Athletic Club star and meet the €58m (£49m) exit clause in his deal. (Catalunya Radio)

Roma have reached an agreement to sign Rennes midfielder Enzo Le Fee, worth €23m, with the Ligue 1 side ready to use some of the funds to sign Glen Kamara from Leeds. (various)

Bayern Munich have finalised a medical and personal terms over an initial £47.7m (€40m) move for Joao Palhinha, with the move set to go through once the Portuguese star has wrapped up ‘one or two loose ends’ at Fulham. (Sky Deutschland)

Real Madrid will wait until after Canada’s Copa America adventure has come to a close before moving to sign Alphonso Davies, though a free-transfer move next summer also remains a strong possibility. (AS)

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will reject a loan return to former club Benfica as he considers a return there a ‘step back’ and will instead listen to offers from ‘bigger leagues’. (A Bola)

Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of winning the race to sign Florian Wirtz and are prepared to go as high as €150m to beat Barcelona and Manchester City to his signing in summer 2025. (various)

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH MOVE FOR TURKEY STRIKER YILMAZ

Liverpool have ‘started work’ on a deal to sign Turkey’s Euro 2024 striker Baris Alper Yilmaz and are willing to meet the €30m (£25.4m) fee on his head. Aston Villa are also keen. (various)

Mason Greenwood has made it clear he wants his future finalising this week with Marseille and Lazio still hoping to sign the star amid new claims both Valencia and Atletico Madrid are set to re-enter the race for his signature from Manchester United, with the Red Devils seeking €35m (£29.6m) for the 22-year-old. (various)

Leeds United will this week finalise the sale of defender Diego Llorente to Real Betis with the 30-year-old finally leaving Elland Road for a fee of just €4.5m (£3.8m). (Marca)

Tottenham and AC Milan are on the home-stretch over a deal for Emerson Royal with a transfer worth an initial €15m (£12.7m) plus add-ons set to be agreed. (various)

New Bayer Leverkusen star Alex Garcia has confirmed he rejected an approach from West Ham to sign for the Bundesliga champions from Girona this summer. (various)

Manchester City have offered unwanted defender Joao Cancelo to Inter Milan this summer with Barcelona struggling to match his €30m (£25.4m) asking price. (La Stampa)

Roma are in contact with Villarreal over a deal to sign striker Alexander Sorloth, who has a €38m release clause in his deal. Atletico Madrid are also keen on the former Crystal Palace frontman. (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to stun Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona by winning the race for Joshua Kimmich, who looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)