Manchester United have reportedly already set the wheels in motion to secure the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland in 2022 – and seemingly have an ace card that will help them win the race to his signature.

Haaland, 21, is already one of world football’s most prized assets. Since moving to Dortmund in 2020, the rangy hitman has operated at exactly one goal per game. He has begun the current season with a bang, notching five goals and three assists from his first three outings.

As such, it came as no surprise to see Haaland linked with Europe’s elite clubs over the summer. However, after already losing Jadon Sancho to Man Utd, Dortmund were doubly determined to retain their clinical striker.

And it seems Haaland appears is destined to remain at the Westfalenstadion until next summer at the earliest.

However, with an exit clause kicking into effect in 2022, it seems unlikely that Dortmund will retain his services beyond then. As per widespread reports, that release fee is set at a tempting €75m – though bonuses owning to his agent Mino Raiola will take the fee much higher.

Despite that, the Daily Mail insists United will make Haaland their ‘priority signing’ in 2022. And they state there remains a growing belief around Old Trafford that they can finally bring in their man.

Previous frosty relations with Raiola appear to be easing. He has often crossed paths with United in the past, particularly over Paul Pogba. However, the Frenchman now seems settled and a new deal looks to be on the cards.

Furthermore, despite bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo on huge wages this summer, United remain determined to add Haaland to their mix.

Many doubted United’s need to further strengthen an attack which now boasts Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood – all of whom are capable of playing up front.

However, the Mail insists United remain focused on reuniting Haaland with his former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In addition, the paper claims Haaland is a huge admirer of Ronaldo. And they state the Portuguese’s signing at Old Trafford actually enhances their chances of capturing Haaland, rather than hindering it.

Bayern chief boosts Haaland claims

United, of course, won’t be alone in their pursuit of Haaland in 2022.

However, it’s now widely felt that the Premier League will be his next destination with Real Madrid – closing on Kylian Mbappe – and financially-stricken Barcelona – well out the running.

One side who had also been keen were Bayern Munich. However, former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists there’s an acceptance at Bayern that Haaland will leave Germany next summer.

“He has become an absolute figurehead in the league,” he told SportBild.

“But I’m afraid he won’t be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it’s difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad.”

