Man Utd plot blockbuster move for former Chelsea man as Ten Hag eyes instant Varane upgrade

Manchester United are reportedly considering an eye-catching move for AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Under-pressure Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad this winter and it’s thought that a new centre-back is his priority.

The absence of Lisandro Martinez has forced Ten Hag into fielding the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof at centre-back in recent games.

Maguire has just picked up a groin injury, however, which has only increased the need for Man Utd to bring in a new defender.

The Red Devils have been linked with a multitude of players in recent days and it’s thought that Tottenham-linked Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo is their top target.

A shock report has suggested, however, that Ten Hag is keen on bringing in Tomori as an alternative, who has become one of AC Milan’s most important players since ditching Chelsea for the Italian giants in 2021.

Milan unlikely to sell Tomori in January despite Man Utd interest

According to Italian outlet MilanWeb (via Metro), Man Utd are considering selling Varane in January and could bring in Tomori to replace him and help fix their defensive issues.

The report claims that the England international is ‘high on Ten Hag’s wishlist.’

As mentioned, Tomori has been a key player for AC Milan since arriving at the club two years ago, making 127 appearances for them to date, scoring five goals in the process.

His latest eye-catching display came in the Champions League as AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 to secure third place in Group F.

Tomori made a crucial goal-line block to deny Miguel Almiron and such displays have ‘attracted the interest of the senior hierarchy at Old Trafford.’

It’s stated that it is ‘unlikely that AC Milan would be willing to part with one of their prized assets mid-season,’ though, with a move next summer more likely.

Indeed, the Serie A giants are currently scrambling to bring in a new centre-back in January, with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior among their top targets.

With that in mind, it seems that Man Utd will be forced to wait to sign Tomori unless they lodge a huge offer in the New Year.

