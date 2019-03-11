Man Utd blow as Alexis Sanchez decides to sit on £26m a year wages

Manchester United’s hopes of ridding themselves of Alexis Sanchez and his enormous wages have suffered a potential blow if reports are to be believed.

The Chilean forward joined United in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January, but his 14 months at Old Trafford have proved a major disappointment.

The player became the highest-paid player in British football history when he made the move north, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported £505,000 a week.

United had hoped to move Sanchez on this summer in order to free up much needed transfer funds for Ole Gunnar Solsjaer, while it was hoped that a portion of his wages could be used to tie down David De Gea to a new mega deal instead.

However, the Daily Express reports that Sanchez will stubbornly refuse any transfer approach that comes his way this summer and will instead dig his heels in and refuse to give up on his United dream after just a season and a half.

The paper claims much of Sanchez’s thinking is because the player knows his stock has fallen that much that he will struggle to attract wages anywhere near what he is earning at present.

The former Barcelona star had tentatively attracted attention from Atletico Madrid in recent months, but any move away from Old Trafford would likely see the player having to accept a vastly reduced salary – something, the paper reports, he is not prepared to do.

Sanchez has scored just once in the Premier League this season and once in the FA Cup, but is currently nursing a knee injury which is likely to be keep him sidelined for at least another month.

If Sanchez’s stance is proved correct by the paper, that could leave United stranded with his staggering £26million a year wage bill round their neck until the end of the 2021/22 season.

