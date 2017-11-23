Mesut Ozil agrees €20m move away from Arsenal in January

Mesut Ozil looks set to disappoint Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho by joining Barcelona in January, according to reports.

The Arsenal playmaker was being strongly tipped to link up with Mourinho again after the pair worked together at Real Madrid, but it would appear that a deal has been struck for Oil to return to Spain – especially as the report comes from a reliable source in Catalan Radio.

It claims that Ozil’s representatives have agreed for the 29-year-old to head to the Nou Camp in the New Year, with Arsenal set to receive 20m euros for the Germany international, who would have been available on a free in the summer.

The news will come as a big blow to Mourinho after reports of Ozil appearing in the latest Adidas advert appeared to suggest that the midfielder was Old Trafford bound.

Ozil is being tipped to pen a three-year deal at the Nou Camp, while his arrival could also mean an end to Barca’s interest in Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

