Man Utd blow as €70m target begins contract talks to remain in Spain

Reports on Thursday claim that Barcelona have made a U-turn over the future of Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele.

The France winger virtually had one foot of the Nou Camp door over the summer, with United major contenders to sign him.

But now ESPN claims that Barca are in contract renewal talks with the 23-year-old and are confident a deal will be done.

Dembele, who has been plagued by injury issues since arriving in Catalonia, is currently under contract until 2022.

The arrival of Ronald Koeman as boss apeared to signal the end of Dembele’s Barca career. That sparked United’s interest, with a €70million bid mooted for January.

However, it would appear that the former Dortmund man could be staying in Spain – if he decides to accept Barca’s offer.

The same report does state that United have not given up hope of landing the attacker. It adds that Barcelona are fully aware of United’s interest ahead of the January window opening.

Dembele has found his game time increased under Koeman in recent weeks after working hard in training.

One reason for his extending his deal would also be to keep up the player’s market value. His price would drop significantly if moved into the final year of his contract.

Barcelona paid €105million for Dembele back in 2017 and ths hope is that he will finally realise his true potential in Spain.

United learn Erling Haaland cost

If Manchester United want to get their hands on Erling Haaland in 2022 they will have to pay around £91m, claims a report.

Haaland, 20, burst on to the scene with RB Salzburg last season and blasted 28 goals in 22 games for the Austrian side.

That alerted just about every top club in Europe with Manchester United and Liverpool interested in the son of Alf-Inge Haaland.

United were heavily linked with Haaland, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having links with the player from their time at Molde.

Borussia Dortmund though got the transfer done in January. The Bundesliga side paid Haaland’s release clause of €22.5m, while also handing the striker’s advisor, Mino Raiola a €10m payment.

The payment to Raiola was believed to be one of the sticking points for United as they pursued a transfer.

Haaland has since struck 33 times in 32 appearances for BVB in all competitions. That includes 17 goals in 14 outings this season.

United are understood to be still tracking the forward, who has £64m release clause in his deal which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

However, the fee would not stop there. Mundo Deportivo suggest United would have to pay out £18m in various agency and commission fees, including to Raiola.

They would also have to pay £9m to Haaland’s family, including his father – former Leeds star Alf-Inge Haaland. Read more…