Man Utd blown away as FIVE Euro giants ‘make contact’ with Everton over big-money transfer

Man Utd look set to miss out on Everton star Amadou Onana

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton will need to make at least one big sale before June 30 and Amadou Onana looks likely to leave.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe and several top sides have registered an interest in signing him.

Onana joined Everton on a £33m deal from Lille in 2022 and has established himself as one of the Toffees’ most important players.

He made 37 appearances under Sean Dyche this season and scored three goals in the process – helping his team avoid relegation despite them receiving an eight-point deduction.

Everton are aware of the mounting interest in Onana’s signature and will demand a big fee for him, especially given Lille have a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

According to Football Insider, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all ‘made contact’ with Everton over a potential summer deal for Onana.

They are among ‘five big European clubs to have registered a concrete interest in signing him,’ per the report.

It’s claimed that the Toffees would consider an offer of £50m for the youngster but we understand his true price tag is closer to £65m.

Everton identify two potential Onana replacements

Manchester United have previously shown interest in Onana but amid the competition, they seem to have switched their attention to alternative midfield targets.

As for Everton, they seem resigned to losing Onana this summer and therefore have already begun looking at potential replacements for him.

Reports suggest that the Toffees are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Like Onana, Phillips plays as a defensive midfielder so would be a like-for-like replacement. Bringing him in on loan would also be beneficial for Everton given their financial issues.

Everton are also one of three Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on another former Leeds United midfielder – Weston McKennie.

His contract with Juventus runs out in just over 12 months and if he doesn’t sign an extension, they will entertain offers in the region of £20m for him.

Everton would likely have to make another sale on top of Onana to be able to afford that amount but have been described as ‘in the race’ by outlets in Italy.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much Barca, PSG or Bayern are willing to put on the table for Onana this summer.

There is a feeling that his suitors are keen to get a deal done before the start of the Euros, so this story is one to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.

