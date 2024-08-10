Man Utd boost in pursuit of bargain deal as Newcastle withdraw from transfer race

Manchester United have been handed a boost in pursuit of one of their summer targets as Newcastle have reportedly pulled out of the transfer race.

With Erik ten Hag keen to improve on last season’s finish of eighth in the Premier League, the club are working hard to improve their squad before the window shuts.

Man Utd have already signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, although Yoro is set to face the next three months on the sidelines because of an injury he sustained in pre-season.

With Ten Hag still keen to add more depth to their midfield and defence, a number of targets are currently under consideration.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the club are interested in former Atletico Madrid centre-half Mario Hermoso who is available on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, the club are also pushing ahead with plans to sign Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. Indeed, David Ornstein recently confirmed that the Red Devils have had a €45+5m deal for De Ligt accepted.

With Man Utd pouring a sizeable amount of money into their defence this summer, they could look towards the free agent market to patch up their midfield.

It’s been well-documented that Adrien Rabiot has been a long-term target for Man Utd and the Red Devils have been handed a boost in pursuit of the midfielder.

Newcastle have also been chasing his signature this summer, but according to Football Insider, they have now pulled out of the race to sign him.

Man Utd face Liverpool competition

While Newcastle have seemingly pulled out of the race to sign Rabiot, Liverpool are still keeping tabs on the Frenchman according to reports.

It’s been well-documented that Martin Zubimendi is Liverpool’s top midfield target, but the Reds will reportedly turn their attention to Rabiot if they can’t complete a deal for the Real Sociedad star.

Fabrizio Romano has previously stated that Rabiot dreams of playing in the Premier League one day and given he’s now available on a free transfer, a move to England this summer does seem likely.

“For sure, the dream of Adrien Rabiot is Premier League football, so that remains a possibility – to wait for a Premier League opportunity. Otherwise, he has many offers, many opportunities on the table,” Romano confirmed last month.

“Adrien Rabiot is a free agent and so is obviously a big possibility, a big opportunity and this is why many clubs are enquiring about the situation.

“But what I can guarantee to you today is that Adrien Rabiot is tempted by the Premier League. His dream is the Premier League. He believes that his skills are perfect for Premier League football.

“He’s a wonderful midfielder but also physical and that could be a crucial factor, so let’s see if he gets the proposal he wants.”

