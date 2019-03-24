Man Utd boosted as £50m La Liga star warms to idea of summer switch

The path has been cleared for Manchester United to sign long-term target Toni Kroos from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

With Kroos having struggled to find his very best form this season, the Sun claims Real Madrid have decided that the German midfielder will be allowed to leave in the summer for £50m.

The Red Devils were tracking Kroos when he was still a Bayern Munich player, and came close to beating Madrid to his signature in 2014.

Now, as the La Liga giants begin to contemplate selling the 29-year-old, United have revived their interest and could be ready to snap him up.

PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to lure Kroos to Old Trafford instead and is prepared to sell players in order to free up the wage bill.

Despite being under contract at the Bernabeu until 2022, Kroos is also interested in exploring his options, and may be ready to test himself in a different league.