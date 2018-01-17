Man Utd boosted as Arsenal stars make stand against Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their hopes of signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Evening Standard, the Arsenal squad have told manager Arsenal Wenger they want Sanchez out before Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.

Widespread reports have suggested that the 30-year-old is on the verge of a move to Old Trafford, with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

The report claims that Sanchez is now viewed as a ‘hindrance’ by his team-mates and they want the Chilean to leave in order to ensure all members of the squad are fully focused.

Yesterday, agent Mino Raiola claimed United’s chances of landing Sanchez rest entirely on Arsenal’s hopes of luring Mkhitaryan to the Emirates.

United are said to have offered Sanchez a £350,000 a week package to tempt him to sign – but it seems their hopes of landing the player rest entirely on Mkhitaryan’s shoulders, according to Raiola.

“Manchester United is not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal,” the Dutch-Italian told Sky Sports. “Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around.

“Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision.”

