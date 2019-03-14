Man Utd boosted as Coutinho gives cryptic response to £100m rumours

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has given Manchester United a huge boost by seemingly refusing to rule out a summer move.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Coutinho is unsettled in Spain and is looking to return to the Premier League after just over a year in LaLiga.

Reports on Sunday suggested the Brazilian was open to a return to England with Manchester United emerging as a top suitor to sign him.

The Independent on Wednesday meanwhile suggested that United are interested in a £100m summer move for Coutinho, while Chelsea have also been linked.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently appeared to quash any exit talk, however the former Inter Milan star appears to have fuelled speculation surrounding a potential Nou Camp exit once again.

“In the last few weeks, months even, I’ve not been playing well. But I still want to improve,” he told reporters.

“I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds. I am happy with my performance today.”

Coutinho was on target during Barca’s 5-1 Champions League rout of Lyon on Wednesday night, but has only scored four times since October and has looked short on confidence since that time.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!