Man Utd boosted as Inter boss appears to accept Perisic exit

Inter Milan could be finally ready to concede defeat in their efforts to keep Manchester United target Ivan Perisic after boss Luciano Spalletti admitted they will “consider his sale”.

The Croatian winger has emerged as one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets this summer, but efforts to land him have proved troublesome with Inter rejecting United’s initial offer of £33.6m (€38m) for the 28-year-old.

And with Inter reportedly demanding Anthony Martial as part of the deal to take Perisic to Old Trafford – a rumour confirmed by the Frenchman’s cousin – it appeared the deal would continue to elude United.

However, despite Inter still seeking €50m (£44.2m) for the player, it seems their stance over Perisic could be weakening with the player reportedly telling the club he is desperate to move to Old Trafford.

And United’s hopes have been further lifted by Spalletti, who during his latest press-conference from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, said: “He’s an important player in the team and we’re counting on him to start the new season.

“Having said that if someone comes in with a very difficult offer to reject, then we’ll consider it.”

The admission that a sale could be considered is the first genuine hint from Inter that they are ready to cash in on the former Wolfsburg player.

After landing in China last week, Spalletti was asked of Perisic’s wish to move to Manchester United, to which he replied: “It would be better to ask him.

“You should ask him what he thinks about the interest of Manchester United. He’s a strong player and the interest of Man U confirm that. However, he has a contract with us and he must respect it.”