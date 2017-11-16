Man Utd boosted as long-term crock plays 45 minutes for reserves

Marcos Rojo stepped up his recovery from the knee ligament injury he suffered in April by playing 45 minutes for Manchester United’s Under-23 side on Wednesday night.

The defender came through his first competitive action since suffering the injury in the second leg of United’s Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht.

He played the first half of the Premier League International Cup match against Athletic Bilbao at Leigh Sports Village, coming off as planned at half-time.

The 26-year-old injured his knee in United’s 2-1 extra-time win over Anderlecht on April 20, although it was overshadowed by a similar injury picked up by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the same game.

The Argentine will continue to build up his fitness with more reserve-team games with the versatile defender having targeted a return to action in the Champions League game against CSKA Moscow on December 5.

Rojo told TyC Sports. “In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that.”

United have all but qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League and need just a point against Basel next time out to progress, meaning Jose Mourinho could well give Rojo a runout against CSKA.

Rojo, meanwhile, has his sights set on the World Cup and getting back into Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina plans.

“I have to win my place back in the team so that Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup,” added Rojo.

“I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am.”