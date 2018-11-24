Man Utd boosted as Real Madrid give green light for £70m midfielder exit

Manchester United and Manchester City have been boosted in their reported pursuit of a Real Madrid midfielder.

Both United and their city rivals have been linked with a move for German international star Toni Kroos, with Spanish news outlet Don Balon claiming in the summer that Mourinho is willing to pay £70m (€80m) to bring him to Old Trafford.

Now, the same outlet is claiming that Kroos is also a target for Pep Guardiola at City, and that Los Blancos could be willing to sell for a figure of around £53-70million (€60-80m).

The 28-year-old has won three Champions League titles in a row with Real, and also won the competition with Bayern Munich back in 2012/13.

Kroos – also a World Cup winner with Germany – is apparently viewed as an upgrade on Nemanja Matic who has struggled for form this season, while question marks over the future of Paul Pogba could force United to make a move.