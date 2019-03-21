Man Utd boosted in forward hunt for as Barcelona make €120m decision

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona have reportedly changed their stance.

Griezmann’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been the subject of recent speculation as reports from Spain have suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season.

The France international is 28 today, and saw himself linked with Barcelona last summer, while Manchester United and PSG were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

However, reports have recently re-emerged suggesting that Barcelona are back in for his signature, and United have emerged as a top suitor to sign him.

A report in The Sun even claims that Griezmann has messaged Barca apologising for his decision to turn them down last summer.

Now, Mundo Deportivo have offered an update on the situation, claiming that the Catalan giants will snub a move for Griezmann in favour of a €120m double swoop for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

Meanwhile, Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata has passed comment on the rumours, insisting their is nothing to worry about.

“I’m not worried. In general I see Antoine very happy with us. This is his home and I think he’s happy here,” Morata said.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!