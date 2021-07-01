Man Utd have indirectly moved a step closer to landing a world class defender after a trusted source revealed another target on their list is about to seal his dream move.

Man Utd are within a whisker of completing one of the most talked about transfers in recent history. Jadon Sancho is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford after both Borussia Dortmund and Man Utd released statements confirming an agreement has been reached.

With that saga seemingly about to close, attention will now turn to finding a world class partner for Harry Maguire.

A number of targets had been linked throughout June, with perhaps the most exciting name that of Raphael Varane.

The latest report indicated a more than manageable fee Real Madrid are seeking. Furthermore, a prominent journalist claimed the Frenchman ‘wants to sign’ for the Red Devils.

A potential back-up option that could work in the short term in a similar vein to Chelsea’s success with Thiago Silva was Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish veteran recently departed the Bernabeu as a free agent, sparking rampant speculation at where he would end up.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City were all thought to be in the frame from an English perspective. However, it was believed a move to PSG was his dream move.

Now, per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ramos is about to get his wish.

Romano tweeted that Ramos is ‘set to join PSG’ in the coming days with a medical soon expected. Moving to Paris is what Ramos ‘always wanted’ and a two-year deal is in the works. But his removal from the equation could ultimately stiffen Man Utd’s resolve to land Varane.

Pau Torres and Jules Kounde has also been touted as options, though news on those fronts has gone cold.

As such, the fewer viable centre-halves available for Man Utd to pursue, the more likely they would seemingly be to push for Varane.

Man Utd target drops subtle hint after Sancho news

Meanwhile, Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga has dropped a subtle hint that a move to Old Trafford could still be on the cards this summer after reacting to talk of Jadon Sancho’s imminent switch.

The Rennes and France star has ‘liked’ a post about Sancho’s impending £73m move, a figure that has dropped significantly after the Red Devils were quoted £108m just 12 months ago. The player, who has been on United’s radar for more than two years, is expected to have his medical after England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine.

And Sancho could now be joined at the club by Camavinga, who is another player on the club’s radar.

The France international has teased that he is impressed by United’s business by ‘liking’ a post on social media about Sancho.

The Daily Express, via 433, stated that while Camavinga did not actually say anything about Sancho’s transfer, it appears that he’s a fan of the switch.

