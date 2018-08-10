Man Utd boss Mourinho explains reasoning for making Pogba captain

Jose Mourinho has revealed why he selected Paul Pogba as Manchester United’s captain for their game against Leicester.

Having returned from the World Cup to intense speculation about his happiness under manager Jose Mourinho, the France midfielder was named skipper of a side that included debutant Fred.

Recent United target Harry Maguire lined up in defence for visitors Leicester, who had England striker Jamie Vardy on the bench as James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira made their debuts.

“I don’t want to speak about the season, I want to speak about the match,” he told Sky Sports.

“We are going to try everything to start well and go into next week with a good spirit.

“The players involved in the World Cup semi-finals started training on Monday and some of them are involved today to help the team.

“Nemanja Matic is unavailable, Jesse Lingard doesn’t feel he is in a position to help us but Romelu Lukaku can give us a hand from the bench.

“Antonio Valencia is the captain but he is not here so Paul Pogba is captain.

“He has come up through the academy and he knows what the club means.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.