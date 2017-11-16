Man Utd boss Mourinho gives injury update on Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has responded to suggestions that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in line to make his Manchester United return this weekend.

The Sun reported that both Ibrahimovic and midfielder Paul Pogba are in contention for Newcastle United’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Swede suffered knee ligament damage last season, and despite initially being ruled out until the new year, reports have suggested that he is working to be fit for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City next month.

United boss Mourinho has confirmed that Zlatan will be back before the end of the year, but hinted that Saturday may come too soon for him.

“He is a lion, he is a fighter,” Mourinho said. “I think that is a good description of him, he has the anger all the time and that’s the reason why he’s almost coming back.

“As we expect, he’s reduced the timing of his recovering and, as we were saying a few weeks ago, he will be back in 2017, which is a magnificent recovery.”