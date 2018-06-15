Man Utd boss Mourinho makes bold claim about Liverpool star Salah

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has branded Liverpool star Mo Salah as ‘one of the fastest players in the world’.

Salah looks set to start on the bench as Egypt play Uruguay in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The former Roma star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Mourinho has talked up Salah in a recent interview.

“I don’t want to say he is the fastest, but one of the fastest players in the world,” Mourinho said on Russian TV following their 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia. “With the ball, without the ball, he can dribble, he can attack spaces behind defenders.

“Russia have to drop the defensive block back, and they have to react better when they lose the ball.”

Mourinho added: “Egypt can hurt Russia. It may seem a contradiction, but I don’t think Russia can score many goals, and I’m saying this after 5-0.

“But I think they cannot score many goals against good teams, so I don’t think they can afford to concede many either.

“The game against Egypt is the crucial match of the group.”

