Man Utd boss Mourinho pins blame on one man for De Gea criticism

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed Iker Casillias is the main reason David de Gea is receiving criticism while with Spain.

De Gea has been stellar at United, but struggled during the World Cup with Spain and has failed to recover from a poor run of form for his national team.

The former Atletico Madrid man was again criticised after Croatia’s late winner in the Nations League last week, which cost Luis Enrique’s side a spot in the semi-finals.

Mourinho has now jumped to the defence of his star goalkeeper by suggesting Casillas is responsible for the uncertainty by insisting he would step back into the fold if asked.

“But why criticism in Spain? Do you know?” Mourinho said.

“I know. Because there is somebody very powerful that is thinking about jumping again, but I think it’s very difficult to jump when you have the best goalkeeper in the world in front of you.

“No. Not on the manager. The manager I know him very well, the manager. I am very good friends.”

Mourinho hinted that Casillas is the man who is causing the disruption: “Yeah, I like him. I was champion with him.”

