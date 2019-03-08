Solskjaer clarifies contract confusion, makes admission over end of season plans

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that his contract at Molde has been terminated.

The fan favourite joined on a deal until the end of the season 2018-19 season, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December, and has rejuvenated their spirits as they now look to secure a top-four finish that once looked beyond them.

The intention was for Solskjaer to return to his role at the Molde helm in May, with the Norwegian club’s chief executive Oystein Neerland saying at his unveiling in December they are happy to “lend” their manager to United.

Last week Neerland was quoted as saying he was only with United “until the end of the season” and still hoped that he would return to Molde – but Solskjaer muddied the waters somewhat with a big claim on Tuesday.

Now, Solskjaer has once again re-iterated his belief that he has no commitments to Molde.

“I am not here to get excited, I am here to do my job,” he told reporters.

“And of course that contract issue there, you cannot have two contracts when you’re a manager, so that contract was terminated. I am contracted to Man United until the end of June.

“Of course I love managing these boys, love working here and as I said so many times I’m just doing the best I can every single day and if and when it comes to decision to be made we’ve got to think about that.”

Solskjaer was then asked if he is preparing for next season, admitting that he has one eye on preseason ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

“Well, as far as you need to look. Pre season we’ve looked into and you look at players, hopefully the ones will sign will stay for many many years so depends how you look at that.”

On how to get his players to refocus: “No problem whatsoever. We’ve gone through to the Quarter finals, which is what we sometimes expect at Manchester United.

“It was the way that it happened, the celebrations at the end, just happens when you win a game at the end like we did. Arsenal fantastic game to get ready for again.