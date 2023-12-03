Man Utd boss Ten Hag to hold talks with Rashford amid poor form; second problem player singled out

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he plans to ‘hold talks’ with Marcus Rashford amid his poor run of form.

The England international penned a new big-money contract in the summer after he netted an impressive 30 goals in all competitions last season.

Rashford has failed to replicate that form this season, however, scoring just twice in 18 matches so far.

The attacker scored a penalty against Everton last weekend, but he was taken off after around 60 minutes in Man Utd’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday after he failed to make his mark on the game.

“I will talk to him and not the media,” Ten Hag said when asked what is going wrong for Rashford after the game.

“I don’t go into individual performances. I knew this issue was coming up and Marcus is investing a lot. He will return to his form, he will recover and he gets all our support.”

Maguire offers his support to ‘unbelievable’ Rashford

Another player who has been plagued by runs of poor form during his Man Utd career is Harry Maguire.

The defender has fought his way back into the starting XI recently, and has backed Rashford to bounce back from this poor spell.

“Marcus had an unbelievable season last season,” Maguire told TNT Sports. “This season, it hasn’t clicked for him.

“He’s working hard. Everyone in that dressing room knows what he’s about.”

As noted by 90min, Rashford wasn’t the only player singled out by Ten Hag following the Newcastle game, with the manager also asked to explain why he screamed at Anthony Martial midway through the first half.

“I’m not hoping [they will get better] – I am sure,” Ten Hag said of Martial and Rashford. “You always want to play the perfect game but we have so many matches in a short period you and we know we have to pick it up. ”

Man Utd’s next match comes against Chelsea on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag starts Rashford and Martial in that big game.

