Manchester United are ready to sell a big-name star on the cheap and will pay a huge fee to sign a replacement, Tottenham are to re-sign a former star for a bargain fee, while an unprecedented triple Leeds transfer raid is being pursued.

MAN UTD BID FOR JOAO NEVES AS COMPROMISE PRICE IS REVEALED

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh offer to sign Joao Neves after it reports revealed the new price Benfica will now accept to cash in on the teenage phenomen.

The Red Devils are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer and bring in a number of top quality stars aimed at steering the club back among the English and European elite.

And while Joshua Zirkzee has already arrived from Bologna in a deal worth a total of €42.5m, Manchester United still have further plans to strengthen their attack with a move also being considered for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

However, TEAMtalk understands that United want at least four big-name signings and potentially as many as seven with at least one centre-half, a new midfielder, a left-back and a right-sided attacker also on their summer wishlist.

Now the quest to land a new midfield partner for brilliant teenage star Kobbie Mainoo is underway – and reports from Portugal are adamant that Joao Neves will be that man.

The Portugal international already has 86 senior appearances to his name despite only being 19 years of age.

And while he is a player in high demand, his hefty €120m (£100.9m) exit fee in his contract gives reflects just how highly Benfica think of him.

United also greatly appreciate him and two opening offers for his services have already fallen short. The second of these – said to be worth €70m (£58.8m) – was recently rejected by the Primeira Liga outfit.

However, despite having an interest in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte too, it is Neves whom the Red Devils have set their sights on. And amid claims a third offer is being prepped, reports in Portugal claim Benfica are ready to settle on a compromise fee of €100m (£84.4m).

While that is beyond what United were hoping to pay, it is a price they are now open to meeting albeit by trying to lower the initial outlay and making up the rest in add-ons and bonues.

As a result, any move will see the player become the most expensive teenage signing in British football history, placing him fourth on the all-time global list.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe to offload Casemiro whose ‘legs have gone’

To help fund the giant move for Neves, United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already illustrated he is not afraid of making tough decisions as illustrated by the decision to release both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial – brought in and kept on, respectively by previous regimes – at the end of their contracts.

The exits of both have saved United a combined £590,000 a week in wages and now a third big name in Casemiro has also had his exit greenlit by the ruthless Ratcliffe this summer.

Also earning a whopping £250,000 a week, United paid Real Madrid a mammoth fee of £70m to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford in summer 2022.

After an excellent first season, the signing of the experienced midfielder looked a shrewd one, but a serious drop-off in standards from the once-sublime star has led to strong claims from the likes of Jamie Carragher that he needs to be sold this summer with the 32-year-old’s ‘legs having gone’.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd, Real Madrid get their answer as fantasy Ashworth signing decides on £50m transfer

That is a feeling shared by those in power at Old Trafford and there is a feeling that the 586-game star can no longer cope with the rigours of the Premier League.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe has given the green for Casemiro to depart this summer. And so desperate are United to get Casemiro off their wage bil, they are willing to accept a major loss on their outlay. We understand United are hoping to agree a deal worth £25m to £30m for the 75-times capped Brazil international, but could ultimately settle for as little as £20m. Clubs in both Saudi Arabia and MLS are exploring a possible deal.

Casemiro played 32 times for United last season, scoring five goals and adding three assists. His deal at Old Trafford runs until summer 2026.

JOBE BELLINGHAM WANTED BY ITALIAN GIANTS

Tottenham are ready to make an approach to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso and represent a ‘real threat’ to Naopoli over their plans to sign the Spaniard on a free transfer. Chelsea and Aston Villa are also considering moves for the 29-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is ‘obsessed’ with the idea of reuniting with Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski and is readying a huge approach to sign the Swede. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries is set to hold a fresh round of talks with Inter Milan in the coming days as the Serie A champions make a fresh bid to tie down the Netherlands star to a new deal. (Tuttomercato)

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is expected to secure his move to Rennes in the coming days with the player due to arrive for a medical with a fee of €8m (£6.7m) agreed. (Ouest France)

Unwanted Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has made it clear that his priority is a move to Marseille with efforts from Lazio and Napoli destined to end in failure. (various)

Jobe Bellingham will be the subject of a surprise offer from Lazio with the Serie A outfit ready to launch a firm offer to prise the teenage midfielder away from Sunderland. (Il Messaggero)

PSG have offered Napoli their pick from Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler, former RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and attacker Lee Kang-in as part of their attempts to bring superstar striker Victor Osimhen to the Ligue 1 giants. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have booked in transfer talks with Nico Williams and the reasons why Chelsea and Arsenal are facing disappointment now coming to light. (Fabrizio Romano)

POSTECOGLOU TO BRING FORMER STAR BACK TO TOTTENHAM

Manchester City are closing on the blockbuster signing of RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo with the Cityzens ready to meet his €60m (£50.4m) release clause. The Spanish star is seen as Kevin De Bruyne’s heir at the Etihad Stadium. (various)

Manchester United have asked about the possibility of signing Germany defender Jonathan Tah after it emerged that Bayern Munich have failed to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for the 28-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

Aston Villa are ready to reactivate their interest in signing Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna, after seeing an offer for the player rejected last summer. The LaLiga side are willing to negotiate with the 29-year-old’s deal due to expire next summer. (ABC De Sevilla)

Tottenham are interested in re-signing Marcus Edwards this summer with an agreement in his Sporting Lisbon deal effectively meaning Spurs can sign the player for around €12m (£10m) owing to a 35% share of any future deal. (various)

Liverpool are leading Atletico Madrid in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s French defender Mohamed Simakan. (Sky Deutschland)

Barcelona remain in the race to sign Mikel Merino despite claims Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement to sign for Real Sociedad midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

Failure to sign the Euro 2024 winner will see Barcelona turn instead to Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Wendel. (Sport)

Vincent Kompany has made it his personal mission to help Bayern Munich sign Rennes star Desire Doue before several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. (Florian Plettenberg)

REAL BETIS PLOT THIRD RAID ON LEEDS THIS SUMMER

Real Betis are set to raid Leeds United for a THIRD time this summer after efforts to prise Junior Firpo came to light. The left-back, who has just a year left on his deal, is open to the possible move, though wages remain an issue. Betis have already brought in Marc Roca and Diego Llorente from the Championship side. (ABC De Sevilla)

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez’s agents have opened talks over a move to Atletico Madrid, while PSG could yet look to match any offer amid claims a €40m (£33.6m) transfer could be on. (AS)

Juventus and Napoli are ready to discuss a high-profile swap deal involving Italy stars Federico Chiesa and Giacomo Raspadori. (Tuttosport)

The Bianconeri are also chasing a deal for Porto’s Brazilian winger Pepe as a possible replacement for Chiesa. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are ready to accept a giant proposal from an unnamed Saudi Arabia club for unwanted striker Vitor Roque, with interest from Porto and Lazio set to come to nothing and with the Blaugrana feeling a move to the Gulf State can help them claim the bulk of their initial €61m package on the Brazilian striker back. (Sport)

Sevilla’s signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga for an initial loan deal grants the LaLiga side a €12m option to buy, with the all his salary covered by the Andalusians. The Gunners will also claim a 25% cut of any future deal if the transfer goes through next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 35, is close to joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah. (L’Equipe)

Tottenham have been advised to make the ‘smart signing’ of former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay this summer, who is available on a free transfer. Liverpool have also been touted as a possible option. (De Telegraaf)