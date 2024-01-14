Man Utd, Brighton in the mix to sign Ligue 1 centre-back with €25m exit clause as Serie A duo also watch on

Manchester United and Brighton are reportedly two of the clubs in the ix to sign a highly-rated Ligue 1 centre-back in the January transfer window.

Both clubs are looking to bolster their first-team squads before the window shuts on February 1, although big-money additions for United are likely out of the question this month.

Indeed, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impact is not expected to be fully felt until the summer, when there could be a real turnover of players at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already started offloading players on loan, with high-profile duo Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek shipped off to Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

And although the emphasis has clearly been on trimming the squad so far, United still have one eye on bringing in players on loan or for bargain fees.

To that end, they have joined the Seagulls in the race to sign RC Lens defensive star Facundo Medina, according to Calciomercato.

The centre-back has scored a goal and registered two assists from 22 matches in all competitions this season and his fine displays have seen him also linked with Inter Milan and Juventus.

However, Calcio reports that it will not be easy for the Serie A duo to win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature now that United and Brighton are also in the running.

The Argentina international’s contract lasts until 2026 and the report states that it includes a €25m release clause, which will present a problem for Inter and Juve.

DON’T MISS: Five other Man Utd players who need a transfer this month after Jadon Sancho sealed Dortmund return

Medina exit clause no issue for Prem pair

That sort of price tag will not be an issue for either United or Brighton though, and the report adds there has already been ‘concrete’ interest in the player from both clubs.

It’s now just a matter of a waiting game as both clubs weigh up their options and work out areas of their squads that need strengthening the most.

It is common knowledge that it’s the spine of his team that Erik ten Hag is trying to fix at United, although another left-back is also an option after the club allowed Sergio Reguilon to return to Tottenham.

As for Brighton, they are renowned for signing under-the-radar players and turning them into big-money sales and are likely eyeing Medina for that very reason again.

United return to action on Sunday afternoon when they host Tottenham in the Premier League, while Brighton are on their winter break and have Wolves at home next up on January 22.

READ MORE: Second Man Utd agreement sees risky Ten Hag transfer get ‘here we go’ confirmation