Manchester United are reportedly growing in confidence they can soon agree a new deal for Bruno Fernandes amid claims two of Spain’s biggest clubs were plotting a surprise swoop.

The Portuguese playmaker has been everything United fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. Fernandes has operated at around a goal every other game across all competitions and has added his fair share of assists to boot.

Understandably, the Red Devils were reported in August to be ‘keen’ to renew the 26-year-old’s contract. United reportedly were keen to offer Fernandes a 100% rise on the deal he signed upon arriving from Portugal 20 months ago.

Fernandes is reportedly on a wage of around £110,000 a week at Old Trafford. But United are understood to have proposed new terms that would see his existing four-year deal extended by a year and his salary rise to £250,000 a week.

However, it isn’t all plain sailing. Despite claims Fernandes is willing to sign, his agent Miguel Pinto is keen to ensure the new deal contains some sort of release clause.

Thankfully, United chiefs were said to have ‘immediately dismissed’ Pinto’s plans to insert such a clause.

And now, The Sun claims Pinto has backed down and an agreement on a new £250,000 a week deal is close.

That wage will bring Fernandes more into line with some of the club’s other top earners. It’ll also reflect his status as one of the club’s key players.

Furthermore, the failure to insert the clause will end claims that Fernandes could be lured away to Spain. As per the Daily Express, both Barcelona and Real Madrid were reportedly keeping a close eye on the Portuguese’s new deal were the clause to be inserted.

Following Fernandes’ new deal, United will turn their attention to pinning down three others stars to new contracts.

Fernandes excited to play with Ronaldo

One of the big appeals to Fernandes, of course, is the chance to hook up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair know each other well from the international stage. And they will carry United’s trophy hopes on their shoulders this season.

Fernandes has been United’s go-too man for the duration of his time at Old Trafford.

He, however, appears glad to share that burden with Ronaldo. Indeed, the veteran star has already scored three times in his first two games.

And Fernandes has made it clear he and his fellow Portugal star will have no issues working together.

“Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo brought for the club and we are really happy to have him,” he said. “The most important, as he will say, is the result for the team. Good players can always play well together.”

