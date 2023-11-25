Man Utd brushed aside, with Arsenal named as best destination for fearless Serie A star

Manchester United will be frustrated after transfer target Michael Kayode was urged to join Arsenal when leaving current club Fiorentina.

Kayode is a 19-year-old full-back who spent time in the Juventus academy before landing at Fiorentina in summer 2021. Over the summer, the right-back gained promotion to the Italian club’s senior squad after impressing in the youth ranks.

Kayode has performed well in Serie A, despite the big step up in quality. He made nine appearances in the league and Europa Conference League before being ruled out of action for several weeks through injury.

The teenager, who has forced his way into the Italy U21 squad, could soon feature for a Premier League team. Arsenal were the first English club to be linked with him, as their scouts were reportedly left ‘dazzled’ in October.

But later that month, Manchester United and Manchester City joined Arsenal in pursuing Kayode.

Given the serious spending power at the disposal of the two Manchester clubs, there will have been serious concern at Arsenal that they might be beaten to the starlet’s capture.

But the Gunners may end up winning the transfer race after all. Antonio Soda, who managed Kayode at former club Gozzano, has named Arsenal as the team he should join when opting to leave Fiorentina. Soda also suggested Kayode is fearless, as he is not intimidated by top Serie A wingers such as Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“I played him when he was 16, I could see something important in him. I chose him when he was a child, but then he also grew physically,” he said during an appearance on TV Play (via Viola News and Sport Witness).

Arsenal namechecked amid hunt for Fiorentina ace

“A good young man repays the trust you give him when you play him.”

When asked about Kayode playing the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Soda continued: “He doesn’t think about who he has in front of him.

“He doesn’t do it on purpose, but because he relies on his qualities, since he also comes from the world of athletics. He is a guy who has respect and deserves everything he has achieved.

“I would take him to the European Championship, because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal.”

On Kayode’s future, Soda said: “It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal. Serie A giants? It might already be too late, but he would be perfect to be entrusted with the right club for many years.”

