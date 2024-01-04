Man Utd to burst Fulham bubble for midfield signing as Cottagers forced into huge sacrifice

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Fulham target Andre Trindade, and there is ‘no agreement’ with the Cottagers as they can’t afford the midfielder without a huge sacrifice.

Andre is seemingly a very highly sought-after player at the moment. Defensive-midfield talents seem to be like gold dust, with a lot of Premier League sides desperate to snap up the best ones.

The 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder seems to be seen as one of those.

He was being targeted by Liverpool initially, after they missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer.

That meant they failed to sign a defensive-midfielder at all, so it looked like they would rectify that with the snare of Andre in January.

However, after a lot of speculation regarding a move, they dropped out of the race recently, letting Fulham in.

Indeed, it was reported that the Cottagers had an ‘agreement in principle’ with Fluminense over the signing of the Brazilian.

It was said they would pay ‘in excess’ of £20million to land him this month.

Fulham can’t afford Andre without sacrifice

However, a report from Trivela has poured cold water on that. One of their journalists recently reported there is ‘no agreement’ between Fulham and Andre.

That’s because the Cottagers ‘cannot overcome’ the £17million barrier for now.

It’s said the only way they’ll be able to do so is ‘if they negotiate’ Palhinha – meaning they’d need to get him off the books to afford Andre.

That Fulham aren’t able to afford the midfielder yet could let another side in.

United, West Ham primed to swoop

Indeed, the latest update from Trivela suggests that Andre is ‘attracting interest’ from Manchester United and West Ham.

It would not be a surprise if United were to swoop for the Brazilian and spoil Fulham’s party.

There could be a need for them to recruit a defensive-midfielder, as it was recently reported Casemiro has been put up for sale.

Kobbie Mainoo has looked promising when he has played in front of the defence, but is only 18 and has played just a handful of games.

As such, getting a more experienced talent through the door could be useful and given a few Premier League sides have been interested, it seems he’s probably a good option.

