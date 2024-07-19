Manchester United have entered the race to sign a Spanish attacker ‘with force’ and a rapid-fire deal could be agreed, while a World Cup-winning manager would love to take the England job if offered and Real Madrid’s chances of signing a Liverpool superstar are growing – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD PURSUING SPANISH ATTACKER

Man Utd’s monumental summer transfer window has ratcheted up yet a notch amid claims the Red Devils have forcefully entered the time-sensitive race to sign Dani Olmo.

While clubs around them are yet to make their first signing of the summer, Man Utd have already sealed two deals and are advancing on a third.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have both been unveiled. Personal terms are agreed with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and talks regarding the transfer fee are now underway.

Sky Sports have stated a second centre-back signing could still be explored after the central midfield addition has been taken care of. Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt remain ‘live targets’ for the Red Devils.

But according to Friday’s edition of Spanish newspaper AS, Man Utd’s next move could actually be to upgrade their attacking options by signing Dani Olmo.

Timer started as Man Utd move for Dani Olmo

The versatile Spanish attacker lit up Euro 2024 when joint-top scoring with three goals. 26-year-old Olmo was also named in the team of the tournament.

Olmo’s deal with club side RB Leipzig contains a tempting release clause worth €60m/£50.5m. The clause had been due to expire on July 15. However, the clause was extended to run until July 20 following Spain’s advancement to the final of Euro 2024.

Manchester City have bene heavily linked with making a move for Olmo. However, per AS, it’s Man Utd who are likeliest to act.

Given Leipzig will no doubt command a higher fee than the £50.5m Olmo’s clause is set at once July 20 passes, developments could come thick and fast over the next 36 hours.

AS state interest is coming from ‘especially Manchester United’ who have ‘entered the scene with force’.

Olmo is happy at Leipzig, though could be convinced to join a club who present an ‘ambitious sporting project.’

An ambitious sporting project is exactly what Man Utd presented to Zirkzee and Yoro. Combined with the offer of a significant salary, Man Utd were able to convince Yoro to ditch his dreams of signing for Real Madrid in favour of joining the Ratcliffe revolution at Old Trafford.

WORLD CUP WINNER WANTS ENGLAND JOB

World Cup winner, Joachim Low, is highly receptive to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager. Low won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and managing the Three Lions “would really appeal” to the 64-year-old. (BILD)

Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen will join Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan that contains a €15m option to buy. (Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany)

PSG are pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Benfica and Portugal ace Joao Neves. The midfielder has greenlit the move and talks regarding the transfer fee are ongoing. PSG have already seen a bid worth €70m plus-addons rejected. (Fabrizio Romano)

Neves’ arrival in Paris will embolden PSG to cash in on Man Utd target, Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has already agreed personal terms with Man Utd. (Various)

The primary reason PSG are open to offloading Ugarte is they believe the player is ‘limited’ and ‘not top level’. Ugarte is not the calibre of player they believed they were signing, hence their determination to replace him with Neves. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

Al-Nassr’s signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento has laid to rest their ambitions of prising Ederson out of Man City or Alisson out of Liverpool. (Rudy Galetti)

CHELSEA OFFERED PICK OF PSG FORWARDS

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign PSG forwards Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos. PSG have already lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid via free agency, though could offload one of Ramos or Kolo Muani too to make room for Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen. (HITC)

Osimhen has agreed personal terms with PSG and talks regarding the transfer fee are in full flow. (Tuttosport)

West Ham are in talks to bring N’Golo Kante back to the Premier League. A deal with Al-Ittihad will cost around £20m, though the biggest barrier to a deal is Kante’s colossal salary. (Guardian and Sky Germany)

Aston Villa have announced the re-signing of winger Jaden Philogene from Hull City. Villa activated their matching rights in order to complete a £13m deal. (Aston Villa)

AC Milan have sealed a deal to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Euro 2024 winner has signed a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season after Milan triggered his €13m release clause. (AC Milan)

Adrien Rabiot will not sign a new contract with Juventus. The French midfielder’s likely next step is a move to the Premier League. (Various)

REAL MADRID TO HAUNT LIVERPOOL AGAIN

Trent Alexander-Arnold is slowly warming to the idea of joining Real Madrid as a free agent in 2025. The Liverpool superstar wishes to see how the 2024/25 season fares without Jurgen Klopp before deciding whether to sign a contract extension or leave for the Bernabeu. (Independent)

Newly-promoted Serie A side are amassing a corps of familiar faces from the Premier League. Former Liverpool pair, Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno, have sealed deals, while talks to bring former Man Utd defender Raphael Varane on board are advanced. (Various)

Aston Villa have verbally approved Moussa Diaby’s transfer to Al-Ittihad. The Saudi side are confident of finalising a full agreement soon. (Rudy Galetti)

Juventus still retain hope of signing Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho on loan. If their pursuit fails, a move for FC Porto winger Galeno will be explored instead. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are considering three alternative centre-back signings after losing out to Man Utd for Leny Yoro. The trio on their radar are Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Jorrel Hato (Ajax) and Diogo Leite (Union Berlin). (AS)

Getafe have pocketed roughly €6m from Man Utd’s sale of Mason Greenwood to Marseille. As part of Getafe’s loan agreement last season the Spanish side inserted a clause that would net them 20 percent of the proceeds from a Greenwood sale. (Mundo Deportivo)