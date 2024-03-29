Man Utd burst into race for shining Chelsea target who scored top-class goal during international break

Chelsea may have been the first Premier League club to be linked with Dani Olmo this month, but they now face competition from several major clubs including Manchester United, as per a report.

Olmo began the season with a hat-trick for RB Leipzig against Bayern Munich in the German super cup, while his record now stands at seven goals and four assists from 19 appearances. The winger, who is comfortable operating on either flank and can also play as a central attacking midfielder, had to deal with knee and shoulder injuries earlier in the campaign, but he is now back to full fitness and showing his class.

Olmo won his 33rd cap for Spain during their entertaining 3-3 draw with Brazil at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

While Endrick once again made the headlines with another goal, Olmo must be praised for scoring an excellent goal of his own in the 36th minute.

After receiving the ball from Lamine Yamal inside the box, Olmo proceeded to nutmeg Lucas Beraldo before taking on Bruno Guimaraes too and smashing a left-footed strike into the far corner.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Chelsea are interested in signing the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur-linked Conor Gallagher.

However, Olmo’s fantastic displays have seen a host of top sides join Chelsea in pursuing a deal. As per the Daily Mail, Man Utd have ‘entered the race’ to snap him up this summer.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to sign the best young British players for Man Utd, his INEOS team are also casting their net further, towards the most exciting stars in Europe.

Man Utd plotting Dani Olmo capture

Olmo has now appeared on their radar as his versatility means he could bolster several areas of Man Utd’s squad at once.

He would be able to replace Antony on the right wing or he could provide Bruno Fernandes with competition and cover in the No 10 position.

Ratcliffe and Man Utd have been alerted by the fact Olmo’s Leipzig contract – which runs until June 2027 – includes a €60million (£51m) release clause.

That represents a potential bargain for someone of Olmo’s ability in the current market.

As Olmo shone at the Bernabeu in front of Florentino Perez, the report adds that Real Madrid have also joined the race for him. Manchester City and Tottenham are monitoring his situation, too.

Olmo, who came through the ranks at Barcelona before leaving in July 2014, has managed 28 goals and 33 assists in 142 games since moving to Leipzig in January 2020.

