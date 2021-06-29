Man Utd, Camavinga transfer prospects get big lift after Rennes admission

Manchester United have been lifted in their quest to bring talented midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford this summer after Rennes’ sporting director spoke out on the prospective deal.

It promises to be a busy summer on the transfer front for United’s director of football John Murtough. First up will be a near club record swoop for Jadon Sancho, which finally looks to have succeeded after a lengthy pursuit.

But United still want more and a new centre-half partner for Harry Maguire is also on the agenda. To that end, a big-money target has reportedly said yes to a move, having laid out his transfer terms.

Also on the agenda is another midfielder with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking more quality in the middle of the park.

On that front, Murtough has wasted little time working on that with Rennes star Camavinga the man they want.

The 18-year-old has been on United’s radar for some time. But on Sunday, he was mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils once again.

Indeed, reports on Monday claimed United were ready to open talks with his club on a prospective deal. Furthermore, it seems they are willing to sell for a fee of around €40m (£34.3m), given Camavinga has just a year left on his deal.

However, Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice admits they are yet to have been contacted by United. Nonetheless, they have admitted there’s a strong chance he will leave, given they don’t want to lose him on a free.

Speaking to TV Rennes he said of United’s rumoured interest: “No offer was received for Eduardo Camavinga, neither from PSG nor from Manchester United.

“We remain calm about his situation. I know he doesn’t want to go free.”

That will further encourage United to soon make their approach.

Barnett opens door for Camavinga sale

The midfielder is represented by British agent Jonathan Barnett, who also has Jack Grealish and Gareth Bale on his books.

Indeed, Barnett is expecting a busy summer for many of his clients, with Grealish tipped to be on the move for £88m.

“It is going to be harder. I’m expecting three or four very big deals of my own that will break a lot of records,” Barnett told The Athletic earlier this year.

“Hopefully, they’ll come about. For the smaller clubs, I think there won’t be as many transfers. We have some very good players.

“We have probably the best young player in the world in Camavinga. We’ve got [Jack] Grealish. We’ve got [Ibrahima] Konate at Leipzig. But then I’ve got over 100 players.”

