Manchester United reportedly organised a private jet to fly Diego Godin to Old Trafford on Deadline Day – but were forced to cancel it after the deal broke down.

Jose Mourinho was desperate to land a centre-back on the final day of this summer’s transfer window, and was strongly linked with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester star Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich stopper Jerome Boateng.

Godin’s name was thrown into the mix on Deadline Day, as United set about trying to make a deal happen for a player widely regarded as the world’s best centre-back.

The report claims that the process involved organising a private jet to fly the Uruguayan from his holiday base in Sardinia to Manchester for a medical, as revealed by Chief Football Writer for the Sunday Mirror Simon Mullock.

It also involved triggering the 32-year-old’s £18million buy-out clause, which the United hierarchy did.

However, the deal collapsed after Godin was then offered a new contract by the La Liga giants.

The new deal extended his stay in the Spanish capital by two years and pocketed him a new £130,000-a-week contract.

United missing out on Godin has been compounded by United central defenders making several mistakes at the start of the new season, although Mourinho’s men did get back to winning ways at Burnley on Sunday.

