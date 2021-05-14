Man Utd could get cash boost via Lingard contract clause

Manchester United will a get a financial lift if West Ham finish in the top four this season, claims a report.

As part of the January loan deal that took Jesse Lingard to the capital there was a clause which related to the Hammers’ league position. The Sun reports that United included a clause which means they will benefit from a £500,000 payment if West Ham make the top four this season. David Moyes’ men are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. And they will fancy their chances of winning their last three games against Brighton, West Brom and Southampton.

Liverpool also stand in their way after they won at Manchester United on Thursday and sit two points ahead of the Hammers.

Lingard has supercharged the Hammers this season since he arrived from Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has bagged nine goals and four assists in 13 games to fire West Ham to the brink of Europe.

He has also revitalised his own career after getting a recall to the England squad and is in the running for Euro 2020.

The paper even suggest the agreement could help “West Ham seal a permanent transfer” for Lingard, who is valued at around £20m.

However, it’s not so much the transfer fee that is a sticking point for West Ham, but more his £100,000-a-week wage demands.

Lingard is said to be happy in London and is interested in signing permanently for the club.

He will have 12 months remaining on his contract this summer, but seems unlikely to pen an extension. And West Ham want to keep him.

Mark Noble was asked who was David Moyes’ favourite at the moment and Lingard was named.

Dortmund interest in Lingard

Noble told The Peter Crouch Podcast: “Jessie Lingard at the minute, mate. They live in the same apartment block as well. The gaffer loves it as well.”

West Ham could have rivals for Lingard though.

Borussia Dortmund have registered firm interest in the Warrington-born Lingard.

Moyes wants a permanent deal for the midfielder, while United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes has largely kept him out of his team.

Nevertheless, The Sun now claims that Dortmund are ‘big admirers’ of Lingard and could swoop for him.

As part of the deal, United could get long-term target Jadon Sancho, reportedly once again one of their big targets for the summer transfer window.

