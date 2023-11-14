Lyon star Rayan Cherki has been told why he should head to Chelsea next, in a move which would see the attacking midfielder reject Manchester United.

Cherki is Lyon through and through, having graduated from their academy system before making his first-team debut in October 2019. Overall, the exciting 20-year-old has made 113 appearances for Lyon, registering 14 goals and 17 assists in that time.

However, it is unclear whether the playmaker – who can also operate as a winger on either flank – will continue his spell with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Cherki’s Lyon contract expires in the summer of 2025, which means rival clubs could begin talks over a cut-price deal for him at the end of the campaign.

Plus, the decision of manager Fabio Grosso to leave Cherki out of the Lyon squad for the clash against Marseille in October made headlines in France. That game was ultimately postponed after

Marseille fans attacked the Lyon team bus, but Grosso’s decision still shows that Cherki is not as much of an important player at Lyon as he would have hoped.

In September, Fabrizio Romano shut down claims that Chelsea were in advanced talks to sign the starlet. Although, he left the door open for a future move by adding that Chelsea view Cherki as a ‘top talent’, and the Blues are resultantly keeping tabs on his progress.

READ MORE: Prem giants on red alert as Victor Osimhen names two clubs he loves amid Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea battle

The race for Cherki’s signature has recently gotten crowded, as both Man Utd and Newcastle United have joined Chelsea in tracking him.

Now, former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why moving to Stamford Bridge would suit the young attacker, with Man Utd at risk of being snubbed. Robinson also predicted that Chelsea will start challenging the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal for Premier League titles in 18 months.

Chelsea would be ‘ideal club’ for Man Utd target, says pundit

“For me as a young player, going to Chelsea at the moment would be the ideal club,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

“They’re not the finished article by a long way. They’re slowly turning corners but they’ll have setbacks.

“[With] the age of the squad and the manager they’ve got in charge, I thoroughly expect Chelsea to be there and there about in the next 18 months or so.

“We talk often about projects and transition, but this is a club that is changing the way they do things. Look at the average age of the squad – it’s going to take time.

“As a young talented player like Cherki, I don’t see any club better to join with the project they’ve got.”

While Mauricio Pochettino had a difficult start to life at Chelsea, he has now got them playing an exciting, attacking brand of football. Indeed, they have bagged eight goals in their last two games, picking up a 4-1 win over Spurs before drawing 4-4 with City on Sunday.

The team finally seems to be clicking and Chelsea’s huge spending looks like it could soon pay off. As Cherki is still towards the start of his career, he would fit into the Chelsea project perfectly, and Pochettino would know exactly how to get the best out of him.

Although, it could be argued that Chelsea do not actually need another player of Cherki’s type adding to the squad. After all, summer arrival Cole Palmer can already perform that playmaker role behind the striker, while Christopher Nkunku excels in that position too and is looking to return to full fitness soon.

Out wide, Pochettino can utilise Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk, leaving little room for Cherki to start.

It is clear that if Cherki is to join Chelsea and make a big impact in West London, one or two players will have to leave first.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be delighted after a key star ‘completely ruled out’ a transfer to City or Real Madrid, according to a report.