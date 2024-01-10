Man Utd caught cold as Fabrizio Romano confirms Prem rival in talks to snatch clever January transfer

Manchester United may be about to repeat a past mistake after Fabrizio Romano confirmed a Premier League side have opened talks with a midfielder the Red Devils eyed.

Rewind the clock back to December of 2020 and Man Utd were in discussions over the signing of a midfielder few in Europe had heard of at the time.

Moises Caicedo was the player in question, though United ultimately backed out of the move, much to Brighton’s delight.

The midfield destroyer quickly went on to become a mainstay in Brighton’s midfield after joining in the winter window of 2021. Just a few years later, Brighton cashed in on the Ecuador international when receiving a British record £115m bid from Chelsea.

News emerged earlier in January of Man Utd casting their eye on another Ecuadorian midfielder – Oscar Zambrano.

The 19-year-old plies his trade in Ecuador for LDU Quito and has racked up 14 caps for his country at Under-20 level.

Luton Town, Brighton and Manchester United were all reported to be in the mix for Zambrano who could move to Europe this month.

In fact, it was claimed LDU Quito had received a concrete offer from Luton, but were stalling in the hopes of a bidding war materialising.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, another club have come in for Zambrano, though it’s not Man Utd.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are “are pushing to sign Oscar Zambrano” and talks between the Cherries and LDU Quito have taken place “today.”

Little else was reported on the matter, with any such move seemingly in its early stages. Romano concluded German pair Freiburg and Stuttgart are also in contention for the midfielder’s signature.

Kobbie Mainoo would soften transfer miss

United’s budget is understood to be tight this month, something that’s resulted in the club exploring loan opportunities.

A cheaper move for a rising star such as Zambrano would be within their means, though unless they act fast, the teen starlet may soon wind up at Bournemouth.

Such a development would be disappointing for United, though not fatal.

The emergence of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo – who plays in Zambrano’s holding midfield position – has been a rare bright spark for United this term.

